“If it's never our fault, we can't take responsibility for it. If we can't take responsibility for it, we'll always be its victim.” — Richard Bach
“And even if it be true that I have erred, my error remains with myself.” — Bible (Job 19:4)
Joe and Jane were going through a difficult time with their marriage. As far as Joe was concerned, the problems were not of his making. They had two children, both of whom had behavior problems. Joe figured it was because Jane wasn’t properly disciplining them. It certainly wasn’t his fault.
Jane felt like if Joe would spend more time with the children, he might have a better realization of the problems and be a part of the solution. But Joe was usually working overtime days and often on weekends. In addition, maintenance both inside and outside the house was frequently falling on Jane’s shoulders. Joe just wasn’t around much, and it wasn’t his fault; besides, if he pushed back the boss might not like it.
Pastor Jim Cymbala, in his book Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire, says: “Just as our culture in general is taken up with a victim mentality, where everything is somebody else’s fault, to be relieved by psychotherapy, government handouts, or litigation, so in the church people are saying, ‘It’s the devil’s fault. Don’t blame me.’ … Few sense the need to repent of their own wrongdoing. Rather, they look to the outside for a scapegoat.”
Pastor Cymbala then goes on to remind us of the story of Joseph in the Bible. Joseph suffered numerous setbacks in his life through no fault of his own. He was indeed a victim who didn’t deserve what happened to him. But he didn’t give up. He persevered and God honored his faithfulness.
Many marriages struggle because the husband or the wife – or both – believe all their problems are their partner’s fault. If their spouse would just “straighten up and fly right,” everything would be much better. We have several options/challenges here. First, if the cause of our problems lies primarily with us, we must admit it. If the cause is mutual, as it usually is, we need to work together to solve the problem. If the cause is truly with our spouse, then we still need to work together to solve the problem.
At this time taking responsibility is even more difficult because so much is happening over which we have no control. COVID-19 and the violence in our society today are two very present and very relevant examples. However, perhaps we can look upon them as opportunities to be more responsible where we can exercise some control, at least in the way we respond.
Take our opening scenario for example. The current crises may be forcing Joe to spend a lot more time at home. He can get to know his children better and be of more help around the home.
He can attempt to take more control over his life. Here are some simple suggestions Joe might consider.
Instead of constantly blaming someone else for the situation, Joe can consider and take whatever actions are open to him. After all, for most of us the virus and the violence are out of our reach. Although the two v’s may have a major impact on us, we can’t do much about them.
We can see ourselves as survivors and exercise whatever actions we can to improve our personal and family situations. Instead of blaming others and maybe ourselves (especially in this case where we have no control or responsibility) we can explore our feelings and consider our reactions and actions and attempt to benefit from the situation. For example, Joe’s forced time at home does give him the time to renew his relationships with his family.
Maybe most importantly, we can get our mind off our own problems and focus more on others. Our goal is not to manipulate others to our own benefit but to truly encourage and support others – especially during times such as this when everyone is struggling.