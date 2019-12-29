“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity.” — Bible
Unity is harder than uniformity because unity require death to preference. But unity is also deeper than uniformity because it is something pursued and fought for rather than naturally achieved.” — Michael Kelley
Dick and Diane have been married a short time but already are having difficulties. They are very different (introvert vs. extrovert, etc.) and Diane is expecting Dick to like and do the things she does and vice versa. They think that since “the two have become one in marriage,” sameness, or uniformity, is the goal. No differences allowed.
Jack and Jill, although husband and wife, have a very different kind of relationship. They function like roommates living in the same house. They have separate checking accounts; they each contribute to the housing expenses. They have different friends and spend more time with their friends than with each other. They frequently take separate vacations, since they usually can’t agree on a common vacation spot or activity.
Uniformity is defined as “the quality or state of having always the same form, manner, or degree; not varying or variable.” It requires that we constantly be looking at one another to make sure that we are all in lockstep. Unity can be defined as “a totality of related parts; an entity that is a complex or systematic whole.” In my simple way of thinking, uniformity only requires that we all act and look alike, no matter what we do. Unity on the other hand indicates coming together for a common purpose.
Or, to put it another way, unity says we have a common goal, external to ourselves; uniformity only requires that we are the same; there is no other purpose.
Marriages and society function better when we work together for a common purpose, utilizing all the different abilities and skills God has given us. Perhaps one of the greatest challenges in life is deciding what that purpose is. In marriage that purpose should be that all three: husband, wife and couple, achieve God’s plan for their lives. Forget uniformity. No two people are alike. God has designed each of us unique and expects us to bring our uniqueness’s together for a common goal – and good.
Tony Evans, in an article on Unity in Marriage, suggests some questions we should ask ourselves to diagnose the status of unity in our marriage. As you consider these questions, keep in mind that Tony Evans believes the foundational threat to unity in marriage is the tendency to elevate our personal agendas over God’s agenda in our marriages:
1. Humility
• Are you willing – in the interest of unity – to submit your desires, no matter how good, to God’s purpose in your marriage?
• Are you willing to serve your mate, looking out for his or her interests above your own?
2. Gentleness
• Are you argumentative with your mate?
• Do you find yourself responding with anger when your agenda is challenged?
• What is your first unfiltered response when your mate wrongs you?
3. Patience
• Are you willing to wait for God’s work in the life of your mate?
• Do you find yourself impatient with the slowness of change in your mate’s life?
• Can you wait for God’s guidance and the discernment of your marriage partner before making a change?
4. Tolerance in love
• Do you insist on things being done your way?
• Do you work well when your mate’s preferences conflict with your own?
What does unity look like in marriage? I believe it is summed up by the following statement: Eph 4:13 “…until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ.”
My prayer for the year 2020 is that the world will see unity in marriages and in this nation. We are all different, but we must come together towards a common goal, above and beyond ourselves, and part of that goal must be respect for all.