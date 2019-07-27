“The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is. — Winston Churchill
Pontius Pilate to Jesus: “What is truth?” — Bible
We’ve dealt with the topic of truth in the past, and it continues to be an issue in our society today. Last week I mentioned a conversation I had with someone which ended quickly when the word “truth” came up. I know that ultimately truth is absolute, and is in fact clearly defined: Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life;…” But the person with whom I was talking believed that there is no absolute truth; all truth is relative and arbitrary.
The Barna research group in 2018 asked the question “Is moral truth absolute or relative?” The results: 35% said absolute, 44% said relative and 21% had never thought about it. Even more telling, the 44% group regarded truth as something felt, whereas the 35% group said truth is something known.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary says truth is “(1) the body of real things, events, and facts, (2) the state of being the case, (3) often capitalized, a transcendent fundamental or spiritual reality.” The implication of this definition is that truth is not arbitrary – it’s fixed and unchangeable.
Belief that truth is relative leads to the belief that nothing really matters. How we behave and how we relate to others is based on an arbitrary set of guidelines, or maybe just feelings, that can change at any given moment. From a religious viewpoint, there is no need for salvation from sin since sin implies a truth which we have violated in some way.
The idea that truth is relative has obvious implications in marriage and the family. Today we see wide varieties of “marriage” relationships. For many couples, “marriage” is accomplished solely by choosing to live together, having sex and probably children. Such arrangements have often proven to be temporary for the couple and challenging for the children. For other couples, marriage is between two people of the same sex.
Polygamy is still illegal but in 2006 a new entry made it into the Oxford English Diction: polyamory – the philosophy or state of being romantically involved with more than one person at a time, with the knowledge and consent of all parties involved. Perhaps polygamy will soon be legitimized; if truth is relative than there is no basis for determining that polygamy is wrong.
Dr. Pat Zukeran, on Evidence and Answers, a Christian Apologetics Ministry, provides the following lists of qualities for absolute truth and relative truth (which he calls postmodern relativism).
Absolute truth
Truth is discovered not invented
Truth is transcultural: it can be conveyed across different cultures.
Truth is unchanging: it can be conveyed across time.
Beliefs cannot change a truth statement no matter how sincere one may be
Truth is unaffected by the attitude of the one professing it
All Truths are absolute
Truth is knowable
Postmodern relativism
Truth is created not discovered. Truth is a matter of perspective and each culture or individual defines for themselves what is truth.
Since truth is invented, there is no universal transcultural truth. Each culture or individual will define truth differently according to their background and perspective.
Truth changes. Since it is inseparably connected to individuals and cultures which continually change, truth perpetually changes.
Since truth is a matter of a group or individual’s perspective, one’s beliefs can change a truth statement.
Since an individual determines truth, truth is affected by the attitude of the one professing it.
There can be no such thing as absolute truth.
Absolute truth is not knowable. Absolute and objective truth cannot be known since it is built on the shifting foundation of man’s perceptions. As each individual’s perception is different, truth cannot be known.
In order for truth to be absolute and holding these qualities, it must be grounded in a source that is personal, unchanging and sovereign over all creation. That source is God. We can choose to adhere to His Truth or determine our own truths, and reap the rewards or the punishment.