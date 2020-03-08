“To have no opinion of ourselves, and to think always well and highly of others, is great wisdom and perfection.” — Thomas a Kempis
“He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for My sake will find it.” — Bible (Mark 8:35)
When man and woman were first created by God, they had a unique quality: They were truly innocent. To put it another way, they were without self-consciousness. As Oswald Chambers (early 20th-century evangelist and teacher) puts it, they were only conscious of themselves in relation to God, who had created them to glorify and enjoy Him. Then the devil entered in and suggested they needed to think about themselves and what was best for them – and here we are today.
Most of us probably have given a little thought to who and why we are, and then we have moved on to the “more important” issue of living life. Our focus is primarily on what we do. In fact our identity becomes linked closely to our performance. So by default we move ourselves up in priority, calling on God only when we need Him (if we acknowledge Him at all).
Popular words today are self-fulfillment, self-actualization and the like. In psychology, self-actualization is supposedly achieved when you’re able to reach your full potential. Potential generally refers to a currently unrealized ability. In other words, we have the ability to become more than we currently are.
Our desire to “fulfill self” is in large part causing the schism in our society today. We can’t all have our own way all the time. God has a different way of defining fulfillment, and it comes by redefining “my way.” If “my way” is to constantly be lifting the other person up, supporting and encouraging them, then “my way” is beneficial to all – we all win.
I think that’s what Jesus meant when he said “He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for My sake will find it.” Sounds paradoxical, doesn’t it? Richard Foster, in his book "Celebration of Discipline," says, “The most radical social teaching of Jesus was his total reversal of the contemporary notion of greatness. Leadership is found in becoming the servant of all. Power is discovered in submission. The foremost symbol of this radical servanthood is the cross.”
The Bible has some interesting things to say about leadership and servanthood in the family. In Colossians 4:18-21, we find these words: “Wives, submit yourselves to your husbands, as is fitting in the Lord. Husbands, love your wives and do not be harsh with them. Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord. Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged.” And then over in Ephesians we are told: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy. ... In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself.”
Jesus goes on to say, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me” (Mark 8:34). Sounds radical – and impossible to do. Richard Foster says of this radical teaching: “Self-denial is not the same thing as self-contempt. Self-contempt claims that we have no worth … Self-denial declares that we are of infinite worth and shows us how to realize it. Self-contempt denies the goodness of the creation; self-denial affirms that it is indeed good ... Jesus made it quite clear that self-denial is the only sure way to love ourselves ... Self-denial means the freedom to give way to others. It … releases us from self-pity … It saves us from self-indulgence.”
The statement that “self-denial is the only sure way to love ourselves” is difficult to understand until we look at it in the context of Jesus’ second commandment. We are to “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
All relationships, and especially that of a husband and wife, will flourish when we learn that our fulfillment comes from loving God and loving others as we love ourselves.