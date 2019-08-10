“Compatibility is an achievement of love. It must not be its precondition.” — Alain de Botton
“But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” — Bible
Jane met John several years after she went through a painful divorce. Jane, not wanting to be hurt again, was reluctant to enter into another relationship. John, however, was very much in love with Jane and promised her bliss and security. He convinced her that their relationship would be different than her previous marriage.
But after marriage reality struck. Debts accrued, as did disagreements. Finally things came to a head. After a particularly stressful day John said to Jane, “I can’t take it anymore. I wanted everything in our marriage to be perfect but it isn’t – it’s far from it. I’m sorry.”
Fast forward a few years. Jane says, “Although the disappointments were overwhelming they didn’t doom our relationship. In fact our real relationship really began then. John let me down, and he cared about my reaction. No more pretending. That’s why he’s a good person for me: I can dream a little myself, and if the dreams don’t come true I’m not left alone to pick up the pieces.”
The above scenario paraphrases a story in the book “Seculosity” by David Zahl. The opening quote by Botton is also cited by Zahl. Zahl further amplifies this idea by saying that “Love is more than something we fall into; it is something we fail into.”
Perhaps you struggle with the opening quote. We look for compatibility when we choose a marriage partner. In fact incompatibility is often grounds for divorce. In what seems like a paradox we are often attracted to someone who is different because their differences seem to complement or even complete us. We like parties and our prospective mate enjoys more intimate settings. We think this is good – until we’ve been married to them for a while. We go to parties while they stay home.
We enter marriage with certain expectations. We may not expect our mate to be perfect but we do expect happiness to reign and the problems to be minimal and certainly manageable. True love begins to flourish in a marriage when husband and wife begin to understand some basic principles, and then act on them.
1. Marriage is designed by God and represents the relationship of the church to Christ. The church is made up of sinners for whom Christ died. God’s love for us is demonstrated through Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross for our imperfections.
2. Although we may enter marriage with the best of intentions, these imperfections will quickly manifest themselves – in both husband and wife.
3. Compatibility and incompatibility are really useless terms. We are all unique – and different. Differences aren’t necessarily bad but can certainly be irritating. Some of these differences can be adjusted and others must be accepted and dealt with appropriately.
4. True love is illustrated through forgiveness. Jesus, love hanging on the cross, said “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.”
5. Marriage is designed to be a covenant relationship and not contractual. Quoting David Zahl, “At the heart of true romance lies acceptance, not challenge.”
Marriage will be most successful when husband and wife learn to be open and vulnerable in their imperfections, willing to be constantly transformed and willing to forgive the imperfections in each other.
“I was human with this person, and instead of turning away from me … this person turned toward me … It had nothing to do with my worthiness. It was love in my direction from the eye of the beholder… It was not sex per se or physical attraction in a vacuum. It was the underlying moment of truth coupled with belovedness that dazzled your life. The light of being loved, and loved in your humanity as opposed to ideality, was the inaugurating sun of this particular system.” From Grace in “Practice” by Paul Zahl.