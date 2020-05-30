“When you are offended at any man’s fault, turn to yourself and study your own failings. Then you will forget your anger.” — Epictetus
“I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more.” — Bible (Jeremiah 31:34)
Jack and Jill were still married – had been now for 15 years. But the only thing that kept them together was the promise they had made to each other in God’s eyes on their wedding day that said “till death do us part.”
Jack’s early growing up life had been rough and he brought a lot of that into their marriage. Over the years he had repented and continued to make efforts to be a better husband and to make amends for his past behavior.
Jill was struggling, however. Jack’s past behavior was seared into her memory. She prayed for relief but just didn’t feel it. She had no one to talk to who she felt understood the depth of her hurt. She realized Jack’s behavior was much improved and that he continued to do everything he could to help her and their marriage. But she couldn’t forgive because she couldn’t forget.
We’ve dealt with the topic of forgiveness many times in this column. Perhaps that’s because it’s such an important contributor to healthy and happy marriages. Forgiveness is the only element that sometimes is interpreted as a condition in the Lord’s prayer: “…forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” I’m not suggesting that we must insert that condition into our relationships with one another, e.g. “I will forgive you if you forgive me.” I really don’t think that’s what God meant anyhow; He is giving us an example to follow.
However, God makes it very clear that our ability to forgive others is extremely important. The Bible tells us that we should forgive others unilaterally. But that’s hard. We want retribution if someone has hurt us, or at least some sign of repentance. Repentance is always good, and retribution makes us feel good because we like to believe the perpetrator has gotten their just reward. But it doesn’t usually fix the relationship.What will truly heal the relationship, at least from our perspective, is forgiveness, and as I just said, that’s totally up to us.
As the opening Bible verse says, God is able to forget our sins. If you are interested take a look at the context of the quote from the Bible. But then God can do all things, even forget. Most of us have a very difficult forgetting the actions of others that have a negative impact on us. The bad times in the past seem to be easier to recall than the good times.
Probably the main reason we have trouble forgiving others is that affliction that began with Adam and Eve – we put ourselves first, whether it is for pleasure or for protection. We like things to go well for us, and when they don’t, we try to find out why and place the blame appropriately. Those people responsible for our discomfort often become the focus of our anger and usually the focus of our unforgiveness.
Forgiveness is such an important and difficult quality to exercise. It basically means we have to deny ourselves. We want retribution or at least some kind of compensation for the hurt that we feel. But Jesus said in Luke 9:23, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me.” We give up our need for getting back at the other person.
Sometimes we think forgiving others means we have let them off the hook, so to speak. Our relationship may require some restructuring, but we learn to trust God when He says, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, …” (Romans 12:19). God’s “vengeance” may lead to a reformation in the other person’s life. Equally important, our choice – it is a choice – to forgive others, will have a very significant impact on us, regardless of the reaction of others.