“Because I've been on the receiving end of infidelity, I know how much it hurts.” — Rachel Hunter
“You have heard it said, ‘Do not commit adultery’. But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” — Bible (Matthew 5:27)
Joe had been married a little over year now. Prior to getting married he had focused his time, energy and especially his thoughts on his fiancé. He looked forward to spending his life with her. Now he was having some second thoughts. Living with her revealed that she had her faults (he knew he had them, too – it was just that hers were becoming more obvious). Besides, he was more focused on his work life and even his social life as well. And there were definitely some attractive women out there!
The Gottman Institute, Inc. published the results of research they did on the causes of infidelity in relationships. The paper is titled “4 Risk of the Infidelity Trap.” I summarize them below along with a few additional thoughts.
Attraction to someone else interwoven with opportunity, vulnerability and values creates an illusion that one must be committed or married to the wrong person. We seem to be attracted to certain people, and this can certainly be people outside our marriage. We form close friendships and often share personal issues and concerns with them. This becomes dangerous when that attraction is with one of the opposite sex. We then begin to wonder if we jumped into marriage before we found the right person.
When we enter into marriage, one of the first discussions we should have with our spouse is the honest realization that these attractions will occur, and we must prepare for them ahead of time. “At the minimum, having a support plan with someone who can be objective and provide accountability is a must.” Be aware and prepare.
Gottman suggests “three thresholds that separate platonic friendships from emotional affairs. They include the areas of emotional intimacy, secrecy, and sexual chemistry, and these can serve as a guide.”
1. Sharing our hopes and fears with someone other than our spouse can cause emotional connections to develop. We may begin to rely on this other person instead of our spouse and the relationship becomes more intimate than is safe.
2. We may not tell our spouse about these discussions and relationships. These relationships feel like they are free from the pressures and responsibilities of our ordinary family life.
3. As feelings of intimacy develop, we tell the other person we will not act on the increasing mutual desire, which then enhances the mutual sexual tension.
As the intimacy with this other person increases, the intimacy with our spouse decreases. Rather than sharing our hopes and concerns with our spouse and taking time to develop that relationship, we focus more on the other person.
The solution: “Being intentional about staying well attuned and emotionally enabled curtails trust erosion. An intimate relationship requires being 'present,' respectful, understanding, empathetic, and curious of your partner’s inner world. While listening, the goal is not to take responsibility for the other partner’s feelings, thoughts, nor problem solve. Instead, it is to get a felt sense of their experience and validate.”
Technology today can create a “pseudo intimacy” with someone other than your spouse. “The allure creates fewer negative stimuli resulting in less anxiety, reducing inhibitions, and fueling the online fantasy. This results in sexual affairs. Research indicates that 31% of online conversations lead to real-time sexual affairs. Finally, pseudo-intimacy increases the risk of emotional affairs as well.”
I would suggest that the best protection against infidelity in marriage is recognizing that most of us are not strong enough to resist temptations. And they will come! Do the following.
1. Have an honest discussion with your spouse early in marriage.
2. Develop accountability partners.
3. Resist one-on-one encounters with the opposite sex.
4. Continue to make your spouse your number one focus.
5. With your spouse take time to read the Bible and other Christian materials together.
6. Call upon God to help you.