“Truly loving another means letting go of all expectations. It means full acceptance, even celebration of another's personhood.” — Anonymous
“...for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances.” — Bible
I wrote this article several years ago and I think it’s worth repeating at this time of year. What are your expectations and has your family agreed on all the crucial ones?
Jack and Jane were still newlyweds just getting to know each other. They had been married earlier that year and were looking forward with great expectations to their first Thanksgiving and Christmas season together. However, their expectations turned out to be not the same.
Jane came from a large family and Thanksgiving Day was traditionally the time for a once-a-year reunion. It was a great time of fellowship and reconnecting. Nobody ever missed it.
Jack was an only child and the tradition his parents had established over the years was to invite people they knew who had no family to join Jack and his parents for a Thanksgiving feast, prepared and served by Jack’s mother, with Jack and his father helping where they could.
Jane didn’t want to miss her annual family reunion and certainly was not excited about having to cook a big meal on Thanksgiving Day. Jack reluctantly gave into Jane but told himself it would be different next year.
Expectations at Christmas were equally surprising and much more personal.
Jane made a jean jacket for Jack for Christmas. Jack opened the box, held up the jacket and thanked her.
“You don't like it,” she said.
“I do like it,” Jack insisted.
“No, you don't. You aren’t excited. If you liked it, you would be excited. In my family, Christmas is important, and we show it.”
Jane assumed Jack was being polite but didn't like the jacket; Jack felt misunderstood and judged.
Thanksgiving is a time of giving thanks, and Christmas is a time when gift giving is emphasized. We all have different opinions and expectations regarding family affairs, gift giving and gift receiving, however. In the case of Jack and Jane, they ended the season with a good deal to discuss as they entered the New Year.
The above scenario was stimulated from an article by Emerson and Sarah Eggerichs entitled Gift-Giving Challenges. As the Eggerichs’ say, “The giving and receiving of gifts can also be a source of tension.” The families we grew up in all had expectations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, ranging from totally ignoring them to making them both elaborate and expensive affairs.
Equally important to the giving of gifts is the receiving of same. Normally gifts are given without consulting the receiver. The element of surprise makes it exciting and sometimes very traumatic.
Regardless of the motivation of the giver, we can contribute significance to the act of giving by the way we react. Hopefully the gift is given with the expectation that the receiver will be pleased. Even if the gift must be returned for some understandable reason, the thought behind it should be considered.
Perhaps another approach to Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions is to consider the “reason for the seasons.”
President George Washington issued the first federal Thanksgiving proclamation, which said in part:
“Whereas it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor ... Now, therefore, I do recommend and assign Thursday, the 26th day of November (1789) ... that we may all unite to render unto Him our sincere and humble thanks for His kind care and protection.”
Of first importance in our thanksgiving to God is His provision for our salvation and sanctification through His Son Jesus, whose birth we celebrate at Christmas.
As we move into the thanks-giving season, we would benefit by clarifying the important expectations and mutually and enthusiastically agreeing on those expectations before they reach their fruition. The key words are “thanks and “giving.”