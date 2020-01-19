“Father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation.” — Bible
“It is no exaggeration to say that a stable, two-parent family is an American child’s best protection against poverty.” — Elaine Kamarck and William Galston, “Putting Children First: A Progressive Family Policy for the 1990s.”
"U.S. Has World’s Highest Rate of Children Living in Single-Parent Households." How’s that for a recent headline! Pew Research Center recently completed a study of 130 countries and territories and found that the U.S. has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households.
Almost a quarter of U.S. children under the age of 18 live with one parent and no other adults, more than three times the share of children around the world who do so. An interesting side note is that the data for those who claim to be Christian families and those who claim no religious affiliation are the same.
There may be a number of reasons why these statistics are true. For example, in many cultures the “family” traditionally consists of more than just the father and mother; other extended family members are also in the same household. These cultures may also keep father and mother together in the same household even though they are no longer husband and wife.
Another reason may be that many countries don’t provide the same support for single parents, especially single mothers. In order for the “family” to survive in these other countries mother and father stay together. The welfare system in the U.S. makes it possible for single parents to survive without a partner.
Perhaps the most common reason for the high single parent rate in the U.S. is the growing acceptance of divorce, having children outside of marriage, and in general the sexual freedom that has the obvious side effect of pregnancies; the children either come into the world without a father and mother together to raise them – or they are aborted.
Whatever the reason for the single parent situation, God’s design is for a mother and father to raise their children together. There are many single parents who are doing a great job raising their children, but a single parent simply cannot be both a mother and a father. The following are just a few of the challenges of a single parent.
1. Absence of a male or female figure.
2. Finances, balancing a job with raising the child.
3. Lack of quality time with the child.
4. Low self-esteem in the child.
5. Loneliness in the parent.
6. Difficulty of the child adjusting to male and female presence in their life outside the home environment.
Most of you reading this article are not single parents. Just the title “Family and Marriage” probably turns most single parents away. But I’ll bet you know single parents. Have you considered helping them? Your immediate reaction is probably fear that you might offend them; after all, it’s unlikely you know the full story about their singleness. And anyhow, it’s none of your business. You might be surprised. Here are a few thoughts provided by single parents.
1. Show an interest in them.
2. Encourage them.
3. Don’t pry into the reason for their singleness, but listen when they need to talk.
4. If possible invite them over with their children.
5. Offer to babysit for them.
6. If there is an obvious need and your children have outgrown clothes, offer clothing assistance for the children.
7. Volunteer to help with yard work and/or with repairs around the house.
8. Consider carpooling.
9. Volunteer to pick up their children in an emergency.
10. Invite them to church and other events.
If you are a single parent, consider these actions.
1. Show your love. Encourage and praise your child.
2. Create and maintain a routine.
3. Find quality child care. Be careful about asking a new friend or partner to watch your child.
4. Set limits. Explain house rules and expectations to your child.
5. Don't feel guilty.
6. Take care of yourself.
7. Lean on others.
8. Stay positive. Keep your sense of humor when dealing with everyday challenges.