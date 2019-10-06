“…shame is wielded as the primary tool by which evil has been doing its business from the very beginning.” — Curt Thompson, M.D. (The Soul of Shame)
“Adam and his wife were both naked, and they felt no shame.” — Bible
They heard the sound of the Lord God walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God among the trees of the garden. Then the Lord God called to the man, and said to him, “Where are you?” He said, “I heard the sound of You in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid myself.” And He said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree of which I commanded you not to eat?” The man said, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me from the tree, and I ate.” Then the Lord God said to the woman, “What is this you have done?” And the woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.”
From the very beginning we have had a problem with blame and shame. One follows from the other; being blamed, or at least accused, causes us to feel ashamed. Let me digress for a moment. The other word which often enters into the picture here is guilt. We sometimes equate the two, but we shouldn’t. Put simply, a feeling of guilt says we have done something wrong. A feeling of shame says we are wrong. Big difference! I can handle the feeling that I made a mistake, but the feeling that I am a mistake is really tough.
Let’s go back to the beginning. Adam and Eve were naked and without shame. (That’s what the Bible says.) But the something happened and they “hid themselves"; they felt ashamed. You may not experience guilt if you don’t believe there is a right or a wrong because you can do no wrong – right? But whether or not you believe in the Bible, you will experience shame. No matter what your definition of correct behavior is, we can feel worthless – as if we are a mistake. In fact, I would argue that’s why we see such an increase in the rate of suicides today – “I’m of no value, so let’s end this worthless nonexistence now.”
What’s all this got to do with family and marriage? What was it that caused Adam and Eve to “hide themselves?” They doubted – God. And that doubt caused them to wonder if anything else was safe. So they hid themselves. Perhaps the word shame is used in the Bible because they felt through their disobedience that they didn’t measure up to God’s expectation – they were no longer acceptable in his sight – so they hid from him.
Adam and Eve had not yet grasped the concept (and most of us haven’t either) that God’s love is unconditional. It’s not a matter of measuring up to his standards. He loves us no matter what. Jesus’ death on the cross was a sufficient demonstration of that.
The Bible tells us that husband and wife should have that kind of love for one another. Unconditional. We love each other “for better or worse, till death do us part.” But just as we hid from God in Garden, we hide from each other every day. We are ashamed. We don’t feel good enough. And sometimes (intentionally or unintentionally), unlike God, our spouse gives us that feeling of unworthiness – we are told we should be ashamed – we don’t measure up.
The happiest marriages are those where no one is hiding and where no one is made to feel ashamed. This starts with one spouse being willing to be vulnerable in weakness and the other spouse not heaping shame on them. Unconditional love in marriage should be like God’s unconditional love for us: He loves us just as we are, but he is constantly working with us to help us move past where we are. No shame, just encouragement.