“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” — U.S. Constitution, Amendment 1
“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.” — Bible
A principal in Long Island, New York, refused to recognize a Christian club, stating that “I don’t want this in my school.” The school district was eventually forced to recognize the club and adopt a policy affirming the rights of the club after the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit on the club’s behalf.
As school begins, those of us who are parents and grandparents need to know the rights our children have in school to express their religious faith. The Alliance Defending Freedom is one of a number of organizations that provide legal advice and assistance to us as we exercise our rights to express our faith and beliefs in the public sector.
In my opinion most of our local schools are very supportive of our rights to live out our faith in public settings, including school. However, our children in school are being exposed to very worldly and secular teaching and environments. They need our support in being able to carry out their Christian beliefs without hindrance or persecution. The following information is provided by the Alliance Defending Freedom.
Do students have the right to express their religious beliefs at school?
Yes, students have the right to share their beliefs, pray, evangelize, read Scripture and invite students to participate in such activities during free time so long as they do not (1) substantially interfere with the operation of the school or (2) infringe on the rights of other students. The right to expression also extends to the clothes students wear. Students may thus wear religious clothing to the extent that other like articles of dress are permitted. A school may not prohibit student expression solely because others might find it “offensive.” Clothing or jewelry bearing a religious message is generally treated as speech and cannot be restricted unless it (1) substantially interferes with the operation of the school or (2) infringes on the rights of other students.
Can students express their religious beliefs during class?
While in class, students are free to express their religious views in a class discussion or as part of an assignment, so long as the expression is relevant to the subject under consideration and meets the requirements of the assignment.
Can students distribute religious material at school?
Yes. As with any student speech, if it (1) substantially interferes with the operation of the school or (2) infringes on the rights of other students, then the school can prohibit it. Schools are not permitted to impose an outright ban on student distribution of literature, and students are permitted to distribute religious materials to the same extent that non-religious literature distribution is allowed.
Can students form religious clubs at school?
Secondary school students may form religious clubs and meet on campus if the school receives federal funds and the school allows other non-curriculum related clubs to meet during non-instructional time. Religious clubs must be given equal access to all school facilities, resources and equipment that are available to other non-curriculum related clubs. These clubs must be student-led and student-initiated. Teachers may be present to monitor club meetings.
Can students pray at school?
Prayer is private speech that is protected by the Constitution. Thus, students may pray at school on their own or in groups during non-instructional time so long as it is not disruptive or coercive. This includes praying as a team before or after a game or practice, as long as it is completely voluntary, student-initiated, and student-led.
Is it OK to bring a Bible to school? Can it be used as a resource for an assignment?
Students may bring their Bibles and other religious books to school just as they may bring non-religious books. They can also use their Bibles in assignments so long as it is relevant to the subject under consideration and meets the requirements of the assignment.