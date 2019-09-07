“Selfishness is possibly the most dangerous threat to oneness in marriage.” — Dennis and Barbara Rainey
“All of us like sheep have gone astray, each of us has turned to his own way” — Bible
Joe was a sports nut. When Saturday arrived he was on the golf course or playing football/softball/basketball (depending on the season) or he was laid out on the couch watching some sports event on TV. Jane, his wife of only a few years, was feeling left out.
The definition of selfishness is “a concern primarily for one's own interests, benefits, welfare, etc., regardless of others.” Joe was a good husband, except that it was becoming clear to Jane that she took second place to sports in Joe’s life; this was clearly the area where his selfishness reigned.
Selfishness has been our problem ever since Adam and Eve. Instead of taking the blame for what happened in the garden with the devil, Adam passed the blame to Eve, and Eve passed the blame to the snake. We have been created in the image of God, but that doesn’t mean we are God. One might say that we have been given the privilege of being like Jesus, and denying ourselves.
Dennis and Barbara Rainey have written the book “Starting Your Marriage Right,” in which they suggest a number of ways to deal with selfishness in marriage.
First of all, “surrender is the key.” Surrender is an interesting word. It means to give up, to yield control to someone (or something) else. It can either be under duress or voluntarily. Marriages are most successful when we surrender because we want to and not because we have to.
So what does it mean to surrender in marriage? It doesn’t mean to roll over and play dead, having no will of our own. It means that we give up our desire to always be first; we give up our selfishness. We become actively involved in enhancing our relationship, believing that the well-being of the relationship is equally as important as that of each individual.
The most important surrender occurs when we are open and vulnerable in expressing our opinion but before implementing it we put it on hold while we listen to the thoughts of our spouse and then work them through together.
Going along with surrender is our willingness to put others first. In fact, one of Jesus’ difficult sayings is “So the last will be first, and the first will be last.” (Matthew 20:16) Many of us go through life, including marriage, thinking that we must watch out for our own interests first. That self-protective nature is natural. We develop the mentality advocated by the airlines in their safety briefings: “Before you assist others, always put your oxygen mask on first.” (Admittedly they have a good reason for this advice).
Once again, however, that doesn’t mean we should become a doormat, never caring for ourselves. We owe it to others, and especially our spouse, to take care of ourselves. This includes managing our health and our priorities. We have a need to feel fulfilled, like we are actually accomplishing something in life that is of benefit. The challenge here is identifying the calling God has on us; it may be to develop some new cure for sickness, or it may be to support and encourage the success of others. In the process of seeking our own fulfillment, we must also factor in those around us, which takes us back to surrendering our will such that we consider others.
Going along with surrendering and putting others first is the need we have to be accepted and affirmed ourselves. This can only happen in a marriage where both husband and wife are making an effort to surrender. If we are constantly giving (surrendering and putting the other first) but never receiving, our well soon runs dry and we either die emotionally or explode.
The easiest way to implement all of this advice is to recognize that marriage will only be truly successful if the love for husband and wife is unconditional and self-sacrificing.