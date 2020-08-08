“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” — Mother Teresa
“Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.” — Bible (Eph. 20:12)
Way back in the Middle Ages, which was for me the mid-20th century, my parents and all of us children would make the trip periodically into some rural setting where we would gather together for the annual family reunion. Since both my parents came from large families, these reunions maxed the capacities of the farm houses we usually stayed in. It was always a great time together and then equally enjoyable when we all headed back to own (relatively) peaceful individual homes.
In our individual homes of course, we were a part of the nuclear family, which I’ve mentioned in the past, consisting of parents and children. We were also part of a larger “family” which consisted of church and community friends.
All three of these family structures gave us security and provided a sense of belonging. We always had some individual(s) we enjoyed being with and could call on as needed. Two of the family structures were held together by blood, and the third was held together by choice. Blood certainly gave a stronger feeling of commitment than choice.
The Bible recognizes the existence and importance of all three family structures. God established the first one, consisting of Adam and Eve and their children. And that rapidly expanded into the more extended family, still connected by blood lines, however. As time passed people gathered together in larger units. Jesus, at 12 years of age, after a trip to Jerusalem with his parents, was left behind for a day because his parents thought he was with the extended “family” on the trip back.
The challenge facing us right now is the decline of that first family unit, the husband and wife together, and the fragmentation of the second unit, the extended family consisting of relatives related by blood and hence with some feeling of commitment to others in the family. That third “family” unit has no blood commitment. When we take God out of the equation, as is happening frequently these days, that third “family” unit is left on shaky ground because our number one priority becomes our own survival.
The challenge we are facing in society now results primarily from the removal of God and His Son Jesus Christ. Even many churches today give lip service only to God but have denied His power and His truth. The family today is a microcosm of the world.
In the mid-1800s Alexis de Tocqueville, a French man, visited America and subsequently wrote the book Democracy in America which has been well known and read and which I highly recommend. In it he says: “I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodious harbors and her ample rivers – and it was not there ... in her fertile fields and boundless forests and it was not there ... in her rich mines and her vast world commerce – and it was not there ... in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution – and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
De Tocqueville goes on to show how the condition in the European countries has declined to the point that the citizens live as unruly tenants, behaving as required and enforced. “When a nation has reached this point, it must either change its laws and mores or perish, for the well of public virtue has run dry: in such a place one no longer finds citizens but only subjects.”
The answer for the family and thus for this nation is to return to our creator and our God.