“Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” – Ronald Reagan
“What causes quarrels and what causes fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you? You desire and do not have, so you murder. You covet and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel. You do not have, because you do not ask.” – James 4:1-2
Is conflict inevitable? Yes, for two basic reasons: We are all different and we are all selfish. We are all different because God chose to make us that way. We are all selfish because we choose our way rather than God’s way. The only way to resolve conflicts is to reject our selfish nature and choose to put others first.
John and Jane, husband and wife, are both very strong individuals. They love each other and want the best for each other. But they also have their own opinions, which sometimes differ. This causes conflict. John and Jane are aware of the need to give serious consideration to the other person’s ideas, but they have a hard time giving any validity to that opposing opinion. In their mind if it differs from their own opinion it must be wrong.
Resolving conflicts peaceably in society today is becoming a lost art. Perhaps part of the problem is the recent and frequent use of the term “hate speech.” In everyday vernacular it has come to mean anything that we disagree with. The approach is often taken that if we are in disagreement the other person must be wrong and further discussion is useless. Taken to the extreme, we try to force the other person to agree with us, or at least change their behavior.
Many couples today separate and divorce (if they were ever married) because they can’t resolve disagreements. The most common reason for divorce is infidelity, and number two on the list is an inability to resolve conflict.
Differences of opinion in the home can be stimulating and healthy if we work together and listen to each other. Ken Sande, author of "The Peacemaker – A Biblical Guide to Resolving Personal Conflict," suggests several practical tools for resolving conflict in the home.
Define the problem and stick to the issue. Make sure both are clear on what is causing the conflict. Then mutually agree to stay on topic without introducing any other concerns.
Pursue purity of heart. “Take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye” (Matthew 7:5). Whether the differences (the log and the speck) are clearly wrong or just differences, face up to your own shortcomings and recognize any way you might be contributing to the problem.
Plan a time for the discussion. Don’t just spontaneously explode. Make the effort to settle down and discuss the issue calmly and not in the heat of the moment.
Affirm the relationship. You truly love, care for and value the opinions your spouse. Don’t affix blame; simply state your own feelings of hurt or rejection.
Listen carefully. Share your feelings and then listen to your spouse without judging. Have open body language. Let your spouse know you really want to understand their position. Reflect back to them what you believe you have heard. For example, “You say that you feel like I am expecting certain behaviors from you. Is that correct?”
Forgive. “Forgiveness is both an event and a process." Take these four actions.
Don’t bring it up again
Don’t dwell on it in your own heart and mind
Don’t talk to others about it
Don’t let it get between the two of you.
Propose a solution. Remember the relationship is more important than the issue. When working toward a solution, consider Philippians 2:4-5: “Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others. Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus.” Seek solutions that keep everyone’s best interests in mind.