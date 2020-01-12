“Repentance is not only turning from sin but running to God for forgiveness.” — Tim Conway
“The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel.” — Bible
Perhaps two of the most difficult words to say are “I’m sorry.” We hate to admit that we made a mistake, that we are wrong. For many of us we think that hurts our image with others, especially in the family. But once again we are wrong. Saying “I’m sorry” actually brings us closer to those around us; they know we are not perfect and when we try to hide our imperfections we come across as deceitful and even delusional.
As we move into a new year, two good words to keep in mind are repentance and forgiveness. Relationships with others are established and enhanced when we have the mindset that we don’t have it all together, that we have a lot to learn and that we want to continue to improve the relationship.
Perhaps the first relationship we all need to improve is with God. God in essence has already forgiven us for our sins. He did that through Christ’s death on the cross. But until we believe and accept that Christ died for us, God’s hands are tied. (So to speak – He tied them Himself.) He can’t forgive us until we believe and accept.
The horizontal dimension of repentance and forgiveness is a continuous battleground. We are all in constant need of repentance and forgiving and being forgiven. Oscar Wilde, poet and playwright from the 19th century, wrote an ode in which he said “each man kills the thing he loves.” His words are probably a bit extreme, but there is much evidence that we hurt the one we love the most.
Our spouse and our family, the ones we love the most, we also know the most, and we often take them for granted. We treat others with more respect than our own family. Even if we recognize our problems in our relationships at home, repentance still seems difficult. It’s also difficult to forgive others when they treat us the same way.
Repentance is a challenge first of all because of our selfish (sinful) nature. We want to be first in line, and admitting we are wrong seems to put us at a disadvantage. Often we don’t consciously neglect to repent; we are unaware of how we are behaving towards others. We may not perceive the way we are coming across to others, especially those we take for granted.
A disrespectful attitude also hinders our ability to repent. We put people in different categories, which determine how we treat them. If we consider that we get little value from or have no need for someone, we see no need to repent. That selfish nature also causes us to desire revenge if we think someone has done us wrong. We feel we have the right to retaliate in some way.
When it comes to forgiveness, we have trouble forgiving someone if they don’t repent. But forgiveness is first of all for our own benefit. Although we may keep barriers in place to prevent further injury we still must strive to forgive others.
The ability to repent and to forgive others requires a major turnaround in our attitude. We are not perfect, and we must recognize it. Progress towards perfection can only occur when we admit we aren’t there yet and are willing to listen to input from others. By the same token, other people make mistakes too and we can help them on the journey to perfection by forgiving and loving them and by being honest and truthful.
The best way to achieve a repentant and forgiving attitude is to deny self. Jesus said “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow Me” (Luke 9:23). Jesus is essentially saying we must put ourselves aside and follow God. And God wants us to encourage, support and build others up.