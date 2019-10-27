“You can change your world by changing your words ... Remember, death and life are in the power of the tongue.” — Joel Osteen
“Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification.” — Bible
Joe and Jane had been married for over five years and overall it was a good marriage. Jane had one concern, though, and she really didn’t know how to deal with it. Joe was a good provider, he took good care of Jane, and she knew he loved her. But he didn’t talk much to her. Evenings were often spent together – in silence. Jane wished he would communicate more with her. Jane wanted more than physical care; she wanted verbal connection.
There are many websites with good marriage advice. Marriage.com is one of them. I don’t necessarily recommend them without reservation, but with discernment there is much from which to benefit. For example, here are10 Trusted Tips For Encouraging Communication With Your Spouse.
1. Be thankful — Take the time to notice all the good things your spouse does, and tell him or her how much you appreciate it – and them. Don’t just focus on what they do but tell them you appreciate them for who they are. It’s so much more rewarding to look for the good rather than the bad.
2. Stay away from accusation — Learn not to assume the worst whenever little irritations and frustrations come. Don’t accuse, but take the time to explain your own feelings. And then listen carefully to your spouse. Avoid judgement and assume good was intended. You won’t often be disappointed.
3. Some things don’t need to be said — It’s always important to tell the truth. But some truths don’t need to be said. You may not get along with your spouse’s family, but keep your thoughts to yourself unless there is good reason to express them. Listen before speaking; often your concerns will go away without being spoken when you understand both sides of an issue. Be open and transparent, but don’t speak just to “get something off your chest.”
4. Be aware of timing — Don’t try to carry on a serious conversation late at night or just before heading off to work. Find a time which works for both of you when you can discuss important matters. This usually enables you to take the time to think through what you are going to say. Pick the time, the place and your words carefully.
5. Use mirroring — We’ve all heard that non-verbal communication carries as much or more weight than our words. So make sure you have the right attitude before talking.
6. Keep in touch — Literally – Hold hands or at least draw close to one another physically. Don’t physically withdraw just because you disagree. Next time try drawing closer deliberately; perhaps that will help you to communicate in a gentler and more loving way.
7. Be clear about what you want — Don’t assume your spouse is a mind-reader. Keep in mind one of my favorite sayings: “I know you believe you understand what you think I said, but I’m not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant.” Speak your concerns clearly and in love.
8. Cherish your memories — You may be facing a challenge right now, but remember all the good times. There are blips on the way to any great marriage. Don’t focus on the blips; concentrate on the blessings.
9. Learn something new together — Do things together, especially something new. It will bring a sense of freshness and hope into your life. It will give you refreshing things to talk about instead rehashing the old stuff. Being creative together is always a fun thing.
10. Pray together — Don’t just talk to each other; talk to God as well – together – out loud. It’s amazing how this tends to clarify issues and reorder priorities. God’s initial communication spoke the creation into existence and life into us; He wants to do the same for our marriages.