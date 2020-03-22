“I don’t know what the future may hold, but I know who holds the future.” — Ralph Abernathy
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Bible (Jeremiah 29:11)
This article was begun before the current health care crisis. Death of loved ones, or ourselves, is not something people like to talk about, but proper preparation makes the process much better for everyone. Since so many events have been canceled or postponed this is a good time to think about your preparation for serious illness and possibly death.
In the midst of all this, keep praying. We see once again the clear evidence that we aren’t in control. We know God is, so we wonder why evil happens. As much as we are concerned over what’s happening, God is much more so. God’s original “way” for us was (is) perfect. We chose our own way, have been doing so ever sense, and are repeating the consequences. So in this world we had best prepare for responding to those consequences.
Hopefully most of you are familiar with “advance directives.” Advance directives are legal documents that allow you to spell out your decisions about end-of-life care ahead of time. They give you a way to tell your wishes to family, friends and health care professionals and to avoid confusion later on. For example, a living will tells which treatments you want if you are dying or permanently unconscious. A durable power of attorney for health care is a document that names your health care proxy. Your proxy is someone you trust to make health decisions for you if you are unable to do so.
A recent survey indicates nearly half of people over 55 have not yet created a will. Even worse, only 18% of people in that age range have all of the recommended legacy plan essentials in place. As we get older we tend to do a little better preparation for death: 81% of those age 72 or older and 58% of those in ages 53-71 do, in fact, have some kind of estate-planning documents.
So I encourage us all to do what we can now to physically prepare for the inevitable – we all will die eventually, right? Appropriate preparation is obviously of much greater benefit to those we leave behind. We ourselves won’t care much after we’re gone.
Let’s talk more about our preparation for death in the emotional and especially the spiritual realms. In reality, I’m not sure you can disconnect the two. Your emotions regarding death will be directly related to your spiritual beliefs about death. However, even though you may be spiritually ready, the pain of death of a loved one is real.
One suggestion in dealing with our own eventual death is to create an emotional advanced directive, a document that communicates our love for the people who’ve been in our life, and to not despair if ours suddenly ends.
When a loved one dies, there is a definite grieving process. Assisting in that process are the following passages in the Bible for those who know God and His Son Jesus:
“When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: ‘Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:54-57).
“Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” (John 14:1-3).