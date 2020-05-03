“The family that prays together, stays together.” — Fr. Patrick Peyton
“…but if a man does not know how to manage his own household, how will he take care of the church of God?” — 1 Timothy 3:5
A couple of years ago the Journal of Family Psychology published an article entitled “The Family That Prays Together...: Relational Processes Associated With Regular Family Prayer.” The article identified a number of benefits of family prayer, which basically revolve around effective and meaningful connection and communication within the family.
One of the purposes of the research behind the article was to answer the question “Does family prayer affect relational outcomes beyond worship of and connection with God?” Fortunately the question just posed appears to recognize the primary purpose of prayer, defined in the dictionary as: “a solemn request for help or expression of thanks addressed to God or an object of worship.”
Oswald Chambers, well-known Bible teacher from the previous century, says this about prayer: “The intellectual desire to dominate by explanation has so largely prevailed that prayer has become a mere borderland exercise of natural intelligence, wherein it is explained that prayer is the ‘reflex action’ of a particular individual with the ‘God of All.’”
There seem to be three main reasons why people pray.
• It is a form of internal communication, e.g. meditation, where we “try to become more aware of ourselves and to reach a heightened level of spiritual awareness.”
• It is communication with some supreme entity outside ourselves, with some expectation attached.
• It is communication with the God revealed to us through Jesus Christ.
There is only one reason to pray that has eternal benefits and that is No. 3 above. Focus on the Family gives us 12 reasons to pray with our families.
• God’s Word calls us to pray. As the Bible says, “And when you pray…” (Matt 6:5). The implication is that we are expected to pray.
• Jesus prayed regularly. “But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed” (Luke 5:16).
• Prayer is how we communicate with God. “Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Heb 4:16).
• Prayer allows us to participate in God’s Works. “It will also come to pass that before they call, I will answer; and while they are still speaking, I will hear” (Isaiah 65:24).
• Prayer gives us power over evil. “Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the body is weak” (Matthew 26:41).
• Prayer is always available. “And if we know that he hears us – whatever we ask – we know that we have what we asked of him” (1 John 5:15).
• Prayer keeps us humble before God. “Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:4).
• Prayer grants us the privilege of experiencing God. “Keep your eyes open for God, watch for His works; be alert for signs of His presence” (Psalm 105:4).
• Answered prayer is a potential witness. “You are My witnesses,…” (Isaiah 43:10).
• Prayer strengthens the bonds between believers. “That is, that you and I may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith” (Romans 1:12).
• Prayer can succeed where other means have failed. “Cursed is the man who trusts in mankind and makes flesh his strength, … Blessed is the man … whose trust is the Lord” (Jeremiah 17:5,7).
• Prayer fulfills emotional needs. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit" (Romans 15:13).
National Day of Prayer is May 7. Join us for a drive-in prayer event in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel at 390 Croft Mill Rd, Aiken from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Stay in your car and listen on your radio. The event will also be livestreamed to the Aiken National Day of Prayer Facebook Page.
Go to the National Day of Prayer website from 8 to 10 p.m. at www.nationaldayofprayer.org for a live national broadcast.