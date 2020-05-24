“And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.” — Lee Greenwood
“Whatever you did for one of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Bible (Matt. 25:40)
The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans, wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.
Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. We remember those who lost their lives and could not come home, reflecting on their service and why we have the luxury and freedom that we enjoy today.
An interesting and sobering bit of local history – one of the very first known observances took place way back on May 1, 1865, in Charleston, right after the end of the Civil War. A group of freed slaves – men, women and children – had buried the bodies of Union soldiers after Confederate soldiers evacuated Charleston. On May 1, people gathered for a parade in the fallen soldiers’ honor, singing hymns and placing flowers at the fighters’ graves. A few years later, Union General John A. Logan declared there be a date of remembrance for those who died during the Civil War. He chose May 30, 1868, because it wasn’t already the anniversary of a battle.
Though people continued holding tributes for the fallen, Memorial Day was unofficial for many more years. Finally, in 1950, Congress agreed upon a resolution asking the president to “issue a proclamation calling upon the people of the United States to observe ... Memorial Day, by praying, each in accordance with his religious faith, for permanent peace.” Then, in 1968, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed, which declared that Memorial Day would occur on the final Monday in May. In 1971, the anniversary officially became a federal holiday.
Lt. Gen. Roger Brady, United States Air Force, retired, in a speech on Memorial Day a couple of years ago, said: “Most Americans will never serve in the military – actually less than one percent of our population do so. And even among those of us who do, very, very few of us are asked to give that last full measure of devotion ... So on Memorial Day, and every day, we need to ask ourselves, for what shall we live? How are we doing at fulfilling not just the ideals of our American forefathers but those universal values set in place by the one who made us in his image, who sent his only begotten son to secure our salvation, the one who ‘created us in him to do good works?’”
As we reflect on Memorial Day and its significance to our lives perhaps the nation’s memories grow dim over the years. Although we may not remember many of the individuals anymore, the reason for Memorial Day should continue to inspire us. People all through the ages have given their lives so that others may live. I will never forget one of the slogans that was popular (infamous is my word) on the college campuses in the ‘60s: “Better red than dead.” I often wondered – if nothing was worth dying for, what is worth living for? Fortunately those who have served and are serving in the military have a different viewpoint.
What are we living for today? Is it strictly for our own comfort, or would we be willing to sacrifice ourselves for some greater cause? Two well-known (but now deceased) individuals speak to this issue in books they authored. They both ask basically the same question reflected in General Brady’s speech. I recommend them to your reading: “How Then Should We Live?” by Francis Schaeffer and “How Now Shall We Live?” by Chuck Colson.