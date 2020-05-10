“I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.” — Abraham Lincoln
“Her children rise up and bless her; Her husband also,…” — Bible (Proverbs 31:28)
"How Do I Love Thee?" by Elizabeth Barrett Browning
"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
I love thee to the depth and breadth and height
My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight
For the ends of Being and ideal Grace.
I love thee to the level of every day's
Most quiet need, by sun and candlelight.
I love thee freely, as men strive for Right;
I love thee purely, as they turn from Praise.
I love with a passion put to use
In my old griefs, and with my childhood's faith.
I love thee with a love I seemed to lose
With my lost saints, I love thee with the breath,
Smiles, tears, of all my life! and, if God choose,
I shall but love thee better after death."
The above poem is a beautiful picture of human love one for another. It was originally written by Mrs. Browning in dedication to her husband, Robert Browning. Although it was written by a wife to her husband, I believe it captures what the wife would like to hear from her husband.
As I have mentioned in the past, one simple stereotyped difference between men and women is that men like to conquer, whereas women like to connect. We men would do well to remember that as we honor our wives.
We men also would do well to remember that communication is usually what connecting means to our wives. When she asks her husband how his day went, she normally would like to hear more than just “fine.” She wants details. And by the same token she would like her husband to take the time to hear how her day went.
Nowadays there are so many hindrances to meaningful conversation. Our normal world is a busy world. Often both husband and wife are busy outside the home, whether for profit or not-for-profit. If we have children, they rightly require our time.
During these abnormal times of the coronavirus, our lives are significantly affected. For many of us that means more time at home, with the opportunity to have more and hopefully more meaningful conversations within the family.
One of the current challenges is relearning how to communicate, and there we face some new obstacles. A prime mode of communication these days is electronically. It might be Facebook or Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat. Or it might be Skype or Zoom or Cisco Webex. Or any other of a myriad of social networking platforms. One recent study earlier this year indicated social media users are now spending an average of two hours and 24 minutes per day multi-networking across an average of eight social networks and messaging apps. And I’m thinking that has increased significantly over the last month or so.
Does all this social networking benefit the relationships in the family? Does the wife feel more connected to her husband? I doubt it. The current pandemic has driven all of us to communicate more electronically. I would guess that the time on our home electronic devices has increased way above two hours a day. It’s so easy – we just jump on whatever device and platform we favor and we forget about the world around us, even in our own home. Whether we realize it or not, we are becoming more socially isolated. And that’s not a good thing.
We all are looking forward to this pandemic being over so we can return to normal. But I pray that we will take this as an opportunity to develop a “new” normal. Since we are in the home more with our family, let’s turn off the electronic devices and learn how to communicate person to person with those in our family. In particular, husbands, let’s take the time to really communicate with our wives.