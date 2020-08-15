"The question is, does society need an institution that connects the child to the man and the woman who brought them into the world, or not? If we need that institution, that institution is marriage.” — Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco
"And as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so your God will rejoice over you.” — Bible (Isaiah 62:5)
When the colony of Jamestown was established in the early 1600s, it was populated primarily by men. Development of the community was slow, however; men were more interested in pursuing games (e.g. bowling in the streets) and living a carefree lifestyle than they were in being productive. Gail Collins, in her book "America’s Women," describes how the problem was solved by bringing in women. As these women became wives, their new husbands became better, more responsible and productive men. The men quit loafing and began building homes, plating crops, hunting game and all the other things necessary to build a community. The life-transforming – and therefore community-transforming – power of marriage worked its wondrous results.
The institution of marriage was established by God from the very beginning and remains the most powerful influence in the health of relationships and the stability of nations. Glenn Stanton, in an article in Focus on the Family magazine, says: “There is no nation anywhere that has found a way to establish safe, productive communities without marriage. And no other institution maintains the health and well-being of a community like marriage does.” She goes on to outline a number of sociological facts that support her statement.
Marriage is one of the most powerful dividers between those living well and those living in poverty. The poor are not marrying like they did two decades or so ago, while the affluent are much more likely to marry. Isabel Sawhill, a senior scholar at the Brookings Institute, says: “The proliferation of single-parent households accounts for virtually all of the increase in child poverty since the early 1970s.”
Glenn Stanton quotes Professor Bill Galston, one of President Bill Clinton’s domestic policy advisers in the early 1990s: “An American needs to do three things to avoid living in poverty: Graduate from high school, marry before having a child and have that child after age 20. Only 8% of people who do so will be poor, while 79% who fail to do all three will.” Of course, many societal forces drive these decisions, but the bottom line remains the same: Commitment in marriage translates to commitment to the family (spouse and children) and benefits for the community.
We have mentioned many times that men are interested in conquering and women are more interested in connecting. Of course, these are very much generalities and we all have our unique God-given qualities. But in general, they hold true. We have the stereotypical example of men and women shopping. Men know what they want, get it, pay for it and leave. Women like to browse and be more selective, taking their time to make their decisions. Again, we are all different, and I think we are aware of this difference – not bad, just different. Both types of behavior are valid and necessary.
Marriage has a very strong influence in helping men become more connected, and by that I mean settling down and becoming more producers, providers and savers, as noted in the above opening paragraph. George Akerlof, Nobel Prize-winning economist, says, “Men settle down when they get married; and if they fail to get married, they fail to settle down.”
This difference is reflected in car insurance rates, for example. Rates for young unmarried men are significantly higher than for married men. The same is true for older men, although the difference isn’t as substantial. Marriage makes men better, and married women are more likely to own a home and far less likely to be victims of domestic abuse. Children with married parents do better in school and have fewer behavior problems.
Great nations are built and maintained by strong marriages.