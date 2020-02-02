“I don’t know where we went wrong. But, the feeling’s gone and I just can’t get it back.” — Gordon Lightfoot
“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” — Bible
Jack and Jill were “celebrating” their fifth wedding anniversary. But it wasn’t a particularly happy occasion. They were questioning the health of their marriage. Neither of them had been happy for some time now. The relationship just wasn’t what they expected it to be; it wasn’t meeting their needs. But they didn’t want to get a divorce; they both felt in their hearts that was not the answer.
They considered going to a marriage counselor, but several friends suggested they take an online marriage assessment first. It might give them some ideas to improve their marriage and save them a lot of money. So they did some research.
There is a wide variety of marriage assessments, both premarital and after marriage. There are also numerous relationship assessments. Marriage is left out of the picture. The relationship assessments leave out the marriage covenant but include everything else, including living together, sex, children, etc.
The secular relationship assessments usually lead to the conclusion that if one or both in the relationship were no longer committed to the relationship, for whatever reason, they should go their separate ways. Jack and Jill were Christians and so they looked for an assessment that seemed to be Biblically based.
As noted, there are many online assessments. A useful Christian marriage assessment that was prepared by Dr. H. Norman Wright, author of “Communication: Key to Your Marriage,” is free. It is entitled the Marriage Checkup Questionnaire. I have referred to Dr. Wright’s book numerous times in the past and find it an excellent resource. The title hits the mark. I continue to emphasize the importance of the five C’s in marriage: Christ, commitment, communication, choices and consequences. Remove any of the five C’s and the marriage is in trouble.
Ideally the complete assessment should be completed online by both husband and wife separately. Then the results can be printed out and discussed together. Just to get you started in that direction I have provided some of the questions or discussion topics from the section entitled “Marital Evaluation.” Discussing these questions/topics together would be a great exercise to evaluate the “temperature” of the relationship but more importantly to facilitate communication.
1. Describe how much significant time you spend together as a couple and when you spend it.
2. Describe five behaviors or tasks your spouse does that you appreciate.
3. List five personal qualities of your spouse that you appreciate.
4. How frequently do you affirm or reinforce your spouse for the behaviors or tasks and the qualities described in questions 2 and 3?
5. List four important requests you have for your spouse at this time.
6. How frequently do you make these requests?
7. What is your spouse’s response?
8. List four important requests your spouse has for you at this time.
9. How frequently does your spouse make these requests?
10. What is your response?
11. What do you appreciate about your spouse’s communication?
12. What frustrates you the most about your spouse’s communication?
13. List five expectations you have for your spouse. Indicate which are being met at this time.
14. What do you do to let your spouse know that you love him or her?
15. What does your spouse do to let you know that he or she loves you?
16. What has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in your marriage?
17. What has been one of the most upsetting experiences in your marriage?
18. What personal and marital behaviors would you like to change in yourself?
19. What personal and marital behaviors would you like to see changed in your partner?
20. What personal and marital behaviors would your spouse like to see changed in you?
Lightfoot’s quote at the beginning of this article reflects the secular view of relationships. Marriage God’s way isn’t based on feelings; it’s based on unconditional love. The feelings follow.