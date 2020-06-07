“Fear is the great enemy of intimacy. Fear makes us run away from each other or cling to each other but does not create true intimacy.” — Henri Nouwen
“There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.” — Bible (1 John 4:18)
Ralph and Ruth had a great marriage. At least they both believed it was so. They both knew, however, that there were certain topics that were taboo – not open to discussion. Ruth had grown up in a family with many financial problems. She remembers the shame of having to wear clothes to school that were held together with patches. She knew her parents were doing the best they could, but the shame was still there.
Ralph, on the other hand, coming from a well-to-do family, had never experienced poverty and shame. If Ruth expressed her concern about excessive expenditures (as she saw it) Ralph became angry; it gave him the impression that she didn’t trust his judgement. So Ruth never brought it up; she suppressed her fears.
We all have our fears. This fallen world is not a friendly place. Things happen. Pandemics occur, cars crash, people do hurtful things to people. There are two words to keep in mind as we discuss the impact of fear on marital relationships: vulnerability and boundary.
Let me emphasize up front that fear of physical abuse in a marriage needs to be exposed and dealt with promptly. Whether or not the risk is perceived or real it can destroy relationships. Verbal abuse is also an obvious concern but is a little more difficult to define because one person’s definition of verbal abuse may another person’s idea of constructive criticism.
In the past we’ve discussed the suggestion that “you hurt the one you love the most.” We are naturally selfish creatures. Hopefully we are trying to become more loving (Christ-like!) in our relationships, and especially with our spouse. But that old sinful nature which protects and promotes self is hard to suppress.
We are faced with a dilemma – how can we be open and vulnerable with our spouse, knowing that they may hurt us, either knowingly or more often unknown to them? Can there be a balance between being vulnerable and protecting ourselves? The answer to this question is probably one of progression in marriage.
We start out marriage with the proverbial rose-colored glasses. Everything about our relationship and our mate is good and we think no secrets are being hid (at least by our mate – we may have some ourselves). But as time progresses we realize that neither one of us is perfect – at least certainly not our mate.
Then the question becomes one of knowing what to reveal and what to hide. I believe it is important up front to recognize the truth of the opening quote from the Bible: “perfect love drives out fear.” And although we are not perfect, such a love should be our goal.
Consider the opening scenario with Ralph and Ruth. It is apparent that both of them have fears, one known and the other perhaps unknown. Ruth fears her husband’s reactions to her concerns about their finances, but Ralph has some unknown fear that causes him to resent his wife’s questioning his ability to handle their finances.
The challenge here, as always in relationship issues, is for Ralph and Ruth to realize that they are not in opposition; they are on the same side. They can work together to resolve the problem. Ralph needs to admit there is some reason he resents his wife expressing concerns about their finances, and Ruth must speak her concerns in a non-accusatory manner, recognizing they don’t come from Ralph but from her own background before their marriage.
The challenge we all face in marriage is to be able to discuss our concerns and vulnerabilities together, decide if some “boundaries” are needed and move forward, constantly learning to love and forgive one another in the midst of our brokenness.