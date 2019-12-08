“We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world. We will be able to make men better. Love is the only way.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.” — Bible
There’s an old saying that “if you love something set it free. If it comes back it’s yours. If not, it was never meant to be.” I can’t verify that this is always true but there is a lot of wisdom in those words.
Consider this example. A father was distressed over a rebellious son who required frequent corrective discipline. One day, as he was about to discipline again, he was overcome with grief for his son and suddenly fell at the boy’s feet, weeping profusely.The son was stunned and stood speechless, but from that moment, he was changed. A simple display of love can be more effective than many displays of power and strength (story by Eddie Hyatt, author and teacher).
God demonstrated His power many times in the Bible, from parting the Red Sea to destroying armies and even causing the sun to go back. But Christmas (and Easter) is all about demonstrating His love. He set aside His power and showed us the depth of His love through His son Jesus.
Consider these two arenas where the principles of love and power are applied in the family. The first and most obvious is between the parent and the children. Many years ago Dr. James Dobson wrote a book entitled Love Must Be Tough. The primary point of the book is that real love has a tough side. If we truly love our children, we will “train up (our) child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).
Parents have a challenging task in their family; they must first model the servant relationship that Christ demonstrated, and then they must show the authoritative relationship that God has with us. Our children must be taught the concept of boundaries. And the change in these boundaries as our children grow should mimic that demonstrated by God.
The Old Testament is full of “boundaries,” over 600 of them, that deal with the minutiae of behavior. The Old Testament also deals with the bigger picture through the Ten Commandments. And then in the New Testament Jesus says there are only two that really matter: Love God and love others as you love yourself. Our goal as parents should be to demonstrate that transition to our children, all done in and for the love of our children.
God’s love, and the love we should have for our children, is unconditional. The secular world gives us the message that there are no rules; you make your own, i.e. if it feels good, do it. Although God loves us no matter what, He has made it clear that if you disobey His Word and do “what feels good” there will be consequences.
The challenge we face as husband and wife in marriage is to demonstrate that the power in God’s love comes not through strength but through sacrifice. The Old Testament shows that the power of the law, with its enforcement and punishment, had no permanent affect. The New Testament demonstrates a life-changing power that comes only through the sacrifice of Jesus.
Our marriages and our relationships with others will thrive only as we implement the servant mentality demonstrated by Jesus. Our goal in our relationships, whether it’s between husband and wife, parent and child, or anyone else, is to encourage and support them in a way that enhances their God-given roles and qualities.
As we celebrate Christmas we must remember He came as a baby that He might sacrifice Himself as a man, out of love for you and me.
“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves” (Romans 12:10).