“Love your enemies. I saw this admonition now as simple, sensible advice. I knew I could face an angry, murderous mob without even the beginning of fear if I could love them. Like a flame, love consumes fear, and thus makes true defeat impossible.” — Sarah Patton Boyle
“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves punishment, and the one who fears is not perfected in love.” — Bible (1 John 4:18)
Thirteen years ago, I published a column with the above name. It seems even more apropos now. Here is an interesting statement (author unknown) which seems to make a lot of sense: “Consequently, love and fear are also the primal factors of motivation. Love is the impetus for connecting to our world so that we develop and thrive, while fear compels separation as a means of protection for ourselves and our loved ones.” Love brings us together and fear drives us apart.
We have plenty of evidence today that fear drives us apart. COVID-19 is certainly doing that. My wife and I have just been told we are COVID-19-positive, so we are quarantined at home for two weeks. We know lots of people who are isolating themselves from others even if they don’t have the virus; they are afraid.
Many of our churches are having online services only. The Bible tells us we are not to forsake our own assembling together but rather we are to encourage one another. It’s more difficult to do that virtually. The churches are doing what is required of them at this time, but it does not contribute to togetherness.
We also have the violence that is taking place in our cities. No matter what reason or what organization is driving the violence, it is also causing extreme separation in our society.
The primary issue here, whether we are talking about our nation or our family, is the source of the two driving forces. As implied above, fear results from and also brings about the desire to protect ourselves. If we feel we are going to suffer in some way, we take the actions we think are necessary for ourselves. Hence left to our own resources we will do whatever it takes to protect ourselves. Fear causes us to withdraw.
Love, on the other hand, is directed towards others. A simple definition is “a profoundly tender, passionate affection for another person.” It normally causes us to want to come together. What hinders many of us in our ability to love others is the source of love. God clearly says in the Bible: “The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:8). The Greek word for love in this scripture is agape, which means “unconditional" love, or selfless love.
What we are seeing today in our nation and in our families is that the driving force of fear is taking over. If we take God out of our lives, we no longer have the ability to love others unconditionally. The motivating force we are left with is fear. We are driven by self-protection; we will love others as long as it is to our own benefit. If we feel like our own self-being is threatened fear takes over and we will do whatever it takes to protect ourselves.
Our cities are in turmoil today because fear is driving us. Love would enable us to come together to listen and resolve differences. But when we eliminate God, we eliminate love.
That is happening everywhere in our families. More and more couples are living together and having children without marriage because they afraid of committing themselves to an uncertain relationship. Divorces are occurring because couples are focused themselves rather than on the fact the God said in marriage “the two become one.” Fear for self says we will go our separate ways.
The only answer to this dilemma is to put God back into our nation and our families. Otherwise disaster is inevitable.