“Despite popular belief, cohabitation is generally associated with negative outcomes both in terms of marital quality and marital stability.” — Journal of Marriage and Family
“There is a way which seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” — Bible
Tom and Tina believed they were in love and committed to each other. So they decided to live together. They agreed to a lifetime commitment to a monogamous relationship. No more playing around. They would be true to each other forever. They were saving money by combining many of their expenses – food, house, etc. They could see no reason to enter into a marriage contract; it didn’t seem to add anything to their relationship. What do you think? Will their relationship last?
There are many statistics available on the number of couples who cohabit before marriage. One study says 53% of all couples cohabit before marriage. And of course that number doesn’t speak to the number of couples that cohabit and never get married.
We’ve discussed the topic of living together – cohabiting – before marriage, and this column takes the position that cohabitation is not a good idea, for a number of reasons. Many people argue however that living together can be beneficial; it potentially saves money on living expenses, you get free sex and you learn more about your potential marriage partner before the binding marriage commitment.
As we’ve also discussed before in this column, every action has a consequence. Those who oppose cohabitation cite numerous consequences:
• Overall less healthy, more volatile relationships.
• A decreased sense of ongoing happiness and fairness in their relationships.
• Breakup rates five times higher.
• Two to five times higher levels of serious physical violence and emotional abuse.
• Two to eight times higher levels of sexual infidelity.
• Less equitable sharing of finances.
• Much higher rates of risk-taking behaviors such as dangerous driving and drug and alcohol abuse.
There are other studies that suggest that cohabitation doesn’t affect the success of the relationship. Obviously those studies usually involve couples who get married eventually. So there is a bias introduced simply by the fact that the couple chose to get married, which demonstrates a more significant level of marriage than just hooking up.
I suggest there are two key components to the success of the couple’s relationship, both of them connected to the same concept – that of commitment. If you accept the Bible, you find that the marriage covenant is commanded by God, and there are consequences to ignoring God’s commands. Other religions have similar rules.
Just as disobedience to God’s commands brings negative consequences, obedience has a positive effect. For marriage the likelihood of success is much greater.
Even if you chose to ignore what God and the Bible say about the importance of marriage vows, there is a second benefit to the marriage commitment, and that is the idea and level of commitment itself. One of the most significant concerns about cohabiting couples, no matter how successful the couple thinks they are, is the concern that the partner may chose to leave at any time. And this is primarily the female’s concern. Cohabiting couples enter into a relationship for one main reason – they think it’s best for themselves. Marriage God’s way says I am more interested in my spouse’s welfare than my own.
Consider this thought from Glenn T. Stanton’s book, "The Ring Makes all the Difference: The Hidden Consequences of Cohabitation and the Strong Benefits of Marriage":
“Marriage is not a consumer product that you give a try to see how it suits you. Marriage is a leaving of all other relationships to give yourself completely to your beloved. Cohabitation says, ‘I’m not sure about you. Can I give you test-drive to see what I think?’ Melts your hearts doesn’t it, ladies? Marriage says, ‘I want all of you and I want to give all of myself to you!’ This is why cohabitation and marriage are such very different kinds of relationships. It is why the social sciences have come to the conclusions they have about living together before marriage being a poor and unhealthy idea.”