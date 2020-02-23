“Remember that there is only one important time and it is Now.” — Leo Tolstoy
“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past.” — Bible
Jane had a rough early childhood. And her teen years weren’t any better. Her parents gave her very little nurturing and were verbally abusive. An older boy “hooked” up with her in her early teens and she became pregnant. Then he left. Now years later she has married a wonderful man who treats her well, but she can’t forget her past. It continues to have a negative effect on their relationship.
Joe has met a girl he would like to marry but not just yet. He worries a lot, so he has been putting off marriage because he wants to have a secure career, a healthy bank account, car and house paid for, etc. On the one hand his fiancé is pleased Joe is planning for the future, but she’s not sure his worries will ever go away – and that they will ever get married.
Where are you living now? Are you living in the past, present or future?
As we get older, we tend to live more in the past. Some of us have memories that have faithfully recorded our lives and enabled us to recall the details, good and bad. Others of us have poor memories, but somehow we can recall certain significant events, even back to early childhood. Hopefully those few events have resulted in pleasant memories. Whether our memories are many or few, the challenge is to keep them from distorting the present.
From one perspective our past is obviously important; it’s where we learned everything we know and can do today. It’s where we acquired our friends, our spouse, etc. The challenge is in determining how we let the past affect the present. The Bible says “(God) will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more” (Jeremiah 31:34). Although I can’t understand or explain it, the context implies that God chooses to forget our sins when we turn to Him. When we turn to God He doesn’t let our past sins affect our relationship with Him.
However, we don’t seem to be able to forget our own past. Events in the past affect our current behavior and they also impact the way we view the future. The Bible has numerous admonitions about not letting the past affect the future. “One thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Phil 3:13, 14).
The Bible also tells us not to worry about the future. “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matt 6:34)
It’s very difficult to ignore past disagreeable events and to prevent them from influencing the present, however. The future may also be problematic, given our past experiences and what we see going on in the world around us.
The opening quote by Leo Tolstoy is from a longer statement: “Remember that there is only one important time and it is Now. The present moment is the only time over which we have dominion. The most important person is always the person with whom you are, who is right before you, for who knows if you will have dealings with any other person in the future? The most important pursuit is making that person, the one standing at your side, happy, for that alone is the pursuit of life.” (From the short story “The Emperor’s Three Questions.” Check it out online.)
I recently had the opportunity to hear well-known pastor and author T.J Jakes speak. He focused his message on a Bible passage from 2 Timothy 4:21, which he paraphrased as saying “Winter is coming.” What you need to do, do it now. You don’t know what the future holds and you can’t change the past. Don’t let petty problems affect you; the relationships with God and between husband and wife are supreme.