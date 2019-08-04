“The Paradox of Control” — The belief that while you believe you are in control, you are not.
“For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.” — Bible
You’ve probably heard the story about the man who fell off a cliff but managed to grab onto a bush on the side of the cliff. As he hung there in desperation he shouted, “Help! Anyone up there? Please help me!” After short agonizing wait he heard a deep voice speak to him from way above. “I will save you. Just let go.” After a short pause the man shouted back, “Is there anyone else up there?”
David Zahl, in his book “Seculosity,” tells of his father-in-law being caught in a riptide as he was swimming in the ocean. His father-in-law knew that the best (and maybe only way) to survive the riptide was to “go with the flow.” The tidal forces will settle soon and dump you in a safer spot. The only problem then is that you are left some distance from the shore and must have the strength to swim back. By some (miraculous!) coincidence a man in flippers was swimming past, perhaps in training for some long-distance event. He hauled the grateful man to shore and revived him.
“God helps those who help themselves” is a frequently quoted phrase that is found in Poor Richard's Almanac, written in 1757 by Ben Franklin. But it’s not found in the Bible. The Bible teaches the opposite. The ultimate loss of control is our inability to restore our relationship to God by ourselves; we must accept the fact that Jesus did it for us. Day by day our lives will be much better if we recognize we are not the ultimate authority; God is. Letting go includes accepting whatever comes of such release, even though we may not understand it at the time.
Marriages always function much more smoothly and effectively when we recognize that neither the man nor the woman is in control. God has designed the marital relationship to function in a certain way and when we try any other method we run into difficulty. There is some controversy over apparent assertions in the Bible that the husband is the one in control in the family. Although the Bible makes it clear that the man bears the ultimate responsibility for decisions made in the family, that doesn’t mean the man is the controller.
LeRoy and Kimberly Wagner, in their book entitled “Men Who Love Fierce Women,” suggest some questions that a husband and wife should address if there is strife in establishing control in the family:
• If things don't go as I'd planned, do I get stressed and respond in hurtful ways?
• Do I function as though I believe my way of functioning is superior to that of my spouse?
• Do I find it extremely difficult to defer to my spouse?
• Who calls the shots most of the time?
• Do my spouse and I equally contribute when big decisions need to be made?
• Does my spouse feel safe providing an alternate idea or plan?
• Do I receive input from my spouse and demonstrate appreciation for that input?
The question of control is a major issue at all stages of our lives. As children, we have very little control. Unfortunately, however, many parents begin to turn control over to their children way too early. The consequences are obvious in undisciplined and dysfunctional lives.
As we get older, our desire for control doesn’t diminish. I suggest that most marital problems can be traced back to the issue of control. If we take God out of the picture, we then become the ultimate authority, and it’s hard to turn the responsibility for life’s decisions over to another person (who is definitely not God). Perhaps that’s why the mentality of a contractual (conditional) vs. a covenantal (unconditional) marriage is common today.
Marriages are a success when we keep God in control and recognize that the two becoming one make the decisions together.