“To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved.” — George MacDonald
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” — Bible (Proverbs 3:5)
Carl was a great friend and a wonderful husband. Ironically, his biggest problem was his desire to be a great friend and a wonderful husband. His wife, Sara, knew that he loved her, but she had been let down numerous times because he would make promises which were not fulfilled. His friends also knew that even though he was fun to be with they never were sure he would stick to his word. In fact, his deceptive lifestyle almost cost him his career.
Sara stuck with him and convinced him to get help, and he began to change, gradually, becoming more truthful, more responsible and more dependable with Sara. Building back the trust was not easy and it took time. Carl’s friends also agreed to hold him more accountable and to help him follow through with his promises.
I found this simple definition/description of trust on the internet: “Trust is defined as to have confidence, faith or hope in someone or something. An example of trust is believing that the sun will rise in the morning. An example of trust is having faith that things will be better in the future.” We usually have a reason for placing our trust in something. There are a number of reasons why we trust that the sun will rise in the morning. Our trust in a better future may be less secure; that is surely more of a hope.
In the case of Sara and Carl above, I’m sure Sara hoped that Carl would become more trustworthy. But she had lost her trust in his word, as least for the moment. Sara knew Carl loved her, and she loved him, but the trust wasn’t there. Carl needed to take some actions to restore Sara’s trust in him.
Drs. Henry Cloud and John Townsend, in their book “Rescue Your Love Life,” suggest six steps to repair broken trust.
1. Agree with reality. Take the time and the risk to talk about what is causing the lack of trust. With Sara and Carl, Sara needs to have the courage – and the love – to tell Carl what she is experiencing with his broken promises. Carl needs to be willing to listen non-defensively. Progress can be made only when both understand the problem.
2. Treat it as serious. Trust problems are a big deal. Carl can’t just write it off as a minor irritation nor can he turn it into simple misunderstandings. The mutual discussion and clarification are important. Carl may think she just didn’t hear him right; Sara doesn’t trust what he says anymore. Lack of trust has ruined many marriages.
3. What remains hidden can’t be healed. Sara needs to be willing to talk and Carl needs to be willing to listen. It may be that Sara’s concerns have been building up over time – even years – and she needs time and patience to share them with Carl. Carl must try to put himself in her shoes and understand her hurts. Minimizing the other person’s feelings never help; those feelings are real.
4. Demonstrate remorse and repentance. “The partner who violates his lover’s trust needs to express and demonstrate authentic remorse and contrition. If you love someone, you aren’t merely sorry you got caught. You feel bad for the hurt you caused. Let the one you love know how deeply you regret what you did.” This doesn’t mean a pity party; it means acknowledging the need to make some changes.
5. Give the process time. Both Carl and Sara must acknowledge that rebuilding trust takes time. Carl may have a difficult time following through with his word, and Sara is going to need time before she really trusts that Carl is sincere and has changed.
6. Deal with the baggage. Sara may be reminded of previous relationships which she ended because of trust issues. She may need help from a very understanding Carl and perhaps others as well to overcome a victim mentality.