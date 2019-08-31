“You cannot love a thing without wanting to fight for it.” — Gilbert K. Chesterton
“And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.” — Bible
Sam and Sally were at it again. This time it was over dinnertime. Seems like a minor issue but to them it was one of a long series of disagreements which finally reached the boiling point. Bruce was often late coming home from work and although he usually called ahead to tell Sally, she often wanted to have dinner earlier (on time) to be able to meet evening obligations. So they decided to see a counselor to get some help.
Drs. Henry Cloud and John Townsend, in their book “Rescue Your Love Life,” suggest steps a couple can take to arrive at win-win solutions for their disagreements. They use the word “fight” to describe a process for addressing these disagreements.
According to the authors, learning to fight right is good for healthy marriages. Marriage brings together two people who are different in many ways, and learning to connect through those differences makes for a rich and rewarding relationship. Couples can learn togetherness in their distinctness. Healthy fighting clarifies the differences and he becomes aware that she is not an extension of himself and has her own feelings, and vice versa. This tends to increase the awareness and appreciation of each other, which in turn increases mutual excitement about their relationship.
Healthy fighting requires that the ultimate goal be kept in mind: connection. When difference occurs we must address the difference and not take out our anger on our spouse. As the authors say, “What is important is not the problem; it is how the problem affects the relationship.” Hence it is important to define the rules of the game before it starts. Differences will occur and fighting will follow so let’s be ready.
When a disagreement occurs, both parties must be direct and specific about the problem. Don’t tear into the person, but instead specifically state the problem, without assigning blame. For example, if your husband doesn’t help clean up after dinner, and you’ve done all the cooking, tell him: “I need help with dinner and cleaning up. I feel like you are expecting me to do it all. Is there some part of this task where you could help me?”
Keep the dialogue open. Once you’ve said your piece, listen to your spouse’s concerns. Consider saying “When I am done I want to know what you think, because I want this to be about the two of us coming up with a solution together.”
Before any fight starts, try to establish a structure for the discussion. This may seem artificial, but it helps to recognize that disagreements will occur and since husband and wife are the same side, developing a process to resolve disagreements ahead of time can be a big help. One or both need to be willing to monitor the flow of the argument and keep the focus on the problem. Establish time parameters. If the disagreement isn’t resolved within the time limits, agree to discuss further at a later time. This also provides for a cooling-off period. Recognize that disagreements often result in emotional outbursts. This is normal, but keep the anger in check and walk away for a time if the anger escalates.
Above all recognize that disagreements will occur. As noted above, we are all different. This makes life exciting and enhances our relationships – when we learn to fight in a healthy manner.
As Drs. Cloud and Townsend say, “Above all, remember that fighting is not done for its own sake. Fighting is for the sake of love, relationship, and connection. Any argument should bend its knee to love.”
The structure for fighting suggested by the two Doctors sounds great, but it will only work in the context of an unconditional love relationship, solidified by God’s Agape love. If our relationship is contractual, i.e. “I will ….. if you will,” it will never work.