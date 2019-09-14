“Nihilism is a condition in which all ultimate values lose their value.” — Ronald H. Nash
“The way of a fool is right in his own eyes,” — Bible
Joe and Joy had been married for about five years. Those years had there ups and downs but so far they had stayed the course. But after their latest battle they both begin to ask why. Why should they keep putting up with the challenges of married life? Why not just separate and go their own ways, doing their own things? Or maybe they could stay married but enter into other relationships through mutual agreement, like having multiple partners without marriage. Then if their relationship went soar for a while they could connect up with someone else.
Both Joe and Joy had grown up in homes where they were given free reign over their own behavior. There were some restrictions placed on them by their parents, but these restrictions were primarily designed to keep a semblance of harmony in the home, and were relaxed as they grew older. The values that drove their behavior were allowed to change when convenient. If you asked them why they did what they did, they would have said “whatever seemed best (to them).”
Why do we do what we do?
Many marriages are struggling today because the values which drive our relationships have become arbitrary. The reason we behave the way we do is because there is some enforcement authority. It may be our own personal preferences; it may be peers, the government, or maybe even God.
God has made it clear in the Bible that he (and his word) will never change. Consider a couple of verses: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8) and “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.” (Isaiah 40:8) But if you take God out of the picture, then we become de facto god. That makes marriage and relationships in general a real challenge because we become the rule-makers.
Humanistic psychologist Abraham Maslow published a paper in 1943 titled “A Theory of Human Motivation” in which he identified a “hierarchy of needs” – what he thought were the reasons we do what we do. His theory has become famous (or infamous) in the study of human behavior.
The five basic needs, according to Maslow, are physiological needs (food, etc.), safety, love and belongingness, self-esteem and self- actualization. You will notice that all of these needs are focused on self. Even the love and belongingness is for my benefit, not someone else’s. Maslow took any external drivers out of the picture, including God.
Do we do the same in our relationships, and especially in our marriages? Is the primary driver for our marriage our own satisfaction?
When we put God back in the equation we now have an external set of standards, a driver for our behavior that doesn’t change with time or circumstance. When we enter into a relationship with our spouse it’s nice to know that our spouse’s definition of right and wrong is not going to change. It may be tested, but if it’s based on God’s Word it won’t change.
In the process of adhering to God’s set of standards for marriage there are two primary challenges. First of all many of us don’t know what God expects; we aren’t familiar with his word. God says marriage consists of a man and a woman. It also says that the wife is to respect her husband and the husband is to love his wife such that he will give himself up for her. We are told of God’s unconditional love for us and his expectation that marriage also exemplifies unconditional love.
The second challenge with God’s set of standards is actually following them. Because of our natural tendency to protect self (see Maslow) we have a difficult time putting others first. However, a marriage will only be successful if husband and wife follow God’s basic rule of putting Him first and then spouse (as much as self) second.