“To speak gratitude is courteous and pleasant, to enact gratitude is generous and noble, but to live gratitude is to touch Heaven.” — Johannes A. Gaertner
“Rejoice always … in everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” — Bible
In 1863, President Lincoln issued a proclamation “to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” In this proclamation he enumerated the many blessings bestowed on this nation and included the following statement: “No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.”
Our nation continues to live in the blessings bestowed on us by a loving and merciful God. He is also a righteous and holy God, however, and we continually test His patient endurance of our behavior.
President Lincoln ended his proclamation with the following statement, which is extremely appropriate for our nation today as well: “I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States ... (to) fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association recently issued an article entitled “Why Aren’t We Grateful?” The article lists “seven attitudes that form in the innermost parts of our hearts and hinder thanksgiving.”
1. Doubt. We may doubt God’s existence altogether or at least His involvement in our lives. We may have the attitude that the only one we have to thank for anything good happening to us is our self. Although He says He is a loving God, it seems like a lot of bad things happen to good people. We forget that everything that happens to us is a result of failing to follow God’s Word, either by ourselves, others or through the sin that initially corrupted the world.
2. Selfishness. When we focus on ourselves, we usually conclude that we want more – happiness, money, power, health, etc. We are not content. We expect God to meet our every need and want. Overcoming a selfish attitude is tough but essential if we are truly to be thankful and focus on others to whom we owe thanks, e.g. God.
3. Critical spirit. When we focus on self, we criticize everything that isn’t to our liking. A big part of the problem is our ego. God may have made us in His image, but that doesn’t mean we are God. A critical spirit is often an indication of low self-esteem. We think we must tear others down so we will look better. God did make us in His image and has given us great potential and is willing to empower us to achieve it.
4. Love of the world. When we constantly seek pleasure, prominence and possessions, we forget to be thankful for what we have and to forget the source. The world is temporal and temporary. God and His love are eternal.
5. Impatience. God’s schedule isn’t ours. We want to see Him move now and when He doesn’t we get upset. “We should learn to thank God for the process. We should not try to rush what is happening perfectly on time in God’s economy.”
6. Coldness or apathy. We neglect God and His word. We neglect to recognize others. We just don’t care. Kind of like giving up, which I think is the attitude of a lot of people. Perseverance is often what makes the difference. We don’t stay the same; we either grow or die. Growing is better.
7. Rebellion. We get mad because things don’t go the way we want them to. We don’t feel thankful. Once again, the only cure for this attitude is to let go of self and focus on others and the blessing they and God are to us.