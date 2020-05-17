“And (God) forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors” — Bible (Matthew 6:12)
“Forgiveness is God’s command.” — Martin Luther
We’ve been cooped up with our families for several weeks now because of the virus. Hopefully it has been a rewarding as well as challenging experience. We’ve had an opportunity (perhaps directive is a better word) to spend more time in our homes and consequently to be around our family members more than normal. The results of our close interactions have probably fallen into two categories, with not necessarily equal distribution. We’ve grown closer – and we’ve irritated each other more.
This brings us to a new term recently introduced into our vocabulary: quarantine fatigue. Quarantine fatigue (also known as lockdown fatigue), is real and not fun. It’s what happens when we are tired of being at home and yet escape is difficult. Not only are we spending an unusual amount of time with our family but we feel isolated from the rest of the world. And especially for those extroverts in our society, that isolation is painful. For that matter, God created all of us with a need for fellowship, both inside and outside the family.
The unusual amount of time with our family gives us the opportunity to practice an important virtue: forgiveness. In fact, it’s the only quality in the Lord’s Prayer that has a condition attached (see opening quote). Jeff Olson, in an article titled “Forgiveness and Marital Distress,” recently published by Focus on the Family, gives us some thoughts about forgiveness during this “quarantine” season:
• The power to forgive comes from God. Our ability to forgive is directly related to our relation to God. If God isn’t in the picture then forgiveness probably isn’t either. We have to watch out for number one (myself) and we must do whatever it takes to make things right – at least in our own eyes. But when we acknowledge God, we recognize He forgave (and constantly forgives) us and we release the management and execution of justice to God. “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord” (Romans 12:19).
• Forgiveness is a canceled debt. It means we forgo our “right” for revenge. Just as God forgives us and in Jesus’ name cancels our debts, so we cancel the debts of others with us. There is something about releasing others from something owed to us. It frees us from the pressure of trying to collect and removes the power that unforgiveness can hold over us.
• Forgiveness sometimes gets confused with excusing. Canceling a relational debt doesn’t mean the wrong never happened. Our relationship with the person who wronged us is affected. Whether or not they admit to the wrong, we go through the process of dealing with the pain and moving forward with our life.
• Forgiveness sometimes gets confused with healing. As noted above, forgiveness doesn’t mean that the pain is gone. The process of healing from a wrong someone has done to us not only takes time and effort but may involve setbacks and restarts when painful memories come to the surface again.
• Forgiveness sometimes gets confused with reconciliation. “Reconciliation is rebuilding and repairing a broken relationship and may be a long process.” Reconciliation is defined simply as “the restoration of friendly relations.” In my opinion reconciliation is a process that should be ongoing. It is very difficult in any relationship to avoid any offensive behavior.
Who benefits most from the act of forgiveness? If we hurt someone relationally it is important that we repent and hopefully receive forgiveness. However, the person who needs forgiveness may not realize that have they have done anything wrong. The major beneficiary from forgiveness of a wrong committed is usually the one who was wronged. When we harbor unforgiveness in our hearts it eats away at us like a cancer. Human relationships involve imperfect people. We hurt others and get hurt. God forgave us; we must learn to forgive others.