“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham
“He will restore the hearts of the fathers to their children and the hearts of the children to their fathers…” — Malachi 4:6
A church pastor (and father) was struggling with a sermon directed towards helping the families in his church. His young son interrupted his thoughts, wanting to play, because he was bored. After trying to amuse him for a while, the father decided to keep him busy with a homemade puzzle. He tore a picture of a brightly colored world map from a magazine, ripped it into little pieces and gave it to the son to reassemble. The father thought he would now have time to focus on his thoughts, but the son returned in a few minutes with the puzzle completely assembled.
Father: “How did you assemble the map so quickly?”
Son: “On the back of the map was the picture of a man. I just reassembled the picture of the man. I figured if I got the man right, the world would be right.”
The father congratulated the son and knew he had his message about the family.
Jim Daly published an article in the Focus on the Family newsletter on Fatherhood. He has some good thoughts to share on the importance of fathers.
Daly notes that nearly 20 million children in America – that’s almost 1 in 4 – live without a father in the home. Statistically, these children are more likely to grow up with financial challenges and more likely to drop out of school. Boys from fatherless homes are more likely to be involved in a violent crime, while girls are more likely to become pregnant as teenagers.
In many homes, the father may be present physically but not emotionally. “And again, research shows that children suffer when fathers are unable or unwilling to engage with their children on a meaningful level. ... In contrast, children thrive when they have involved fathers.”
What does all this mean about fathers and the family?
1. The family needs dad to be present. Fathers may struggle balancing work with family and may feel like they are bad parents. But their presence in the home and in the life of the family, with all of their weaknesses, enables them to relate to and be real with their children. The love of their earthly father helps the children understand the love of their heavenly Father.
2. The family needs dad to be involved with his daughters. Girls learn most about healthy relationships with boys from their fathers. Girls want to be heard and noticed, again in a healthy fashion. Fathers are important in validating their daughters, treating them as an equal and treating them with respect.
3. The family needs dad to be involved with his sons. The parenting styles of fathers are very different from mothers. Whereas women like to connect, men like to conquer, and the son needs to learn how to conquer in a loving manner. Fathers have the opportunity to demonstrate the Christlike qualities of a servant-leader.
4. The family needs dad to balance discipline and grace. As the Bible says, “the Lord disciplines the one He loves” (Hebrews 12:6). Ideally, the father takes the lead in the discipline of the children, not as a law enforcer but as one who helps the children understand that there are consequences for certain actions and behaviors at every age and stage.
5. The family needs dad to love his wife. Children seeing their father loving and caring for their mother are more likely to grow up to have healthy opposite-sex relationships.
6. The family needs dad's dedication and commitment. Dads aren’t perfect, but sincere dedication and commitment to their family goes a long way in teaching the children what a healthy family looks like.
When the father is present, they’ll be reminded of the God who said, “Do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).