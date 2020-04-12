“Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done.” — Luke 22:42
“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” — Victor Frankl
Viktor Frankl, famous Austrian psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, is best known for his psychological memoir “Man’s Search for Meaning” which is a meditation on what the gruesome experience of Auschwitz caused him to conclude was the primary purpose of life: the quest for meaning, which he observed sustained those who survived.
Frankl’s experience in the Nazi death camp brought him to believe in the quote given above: Everything can be taken from us but our ability to respond to our circumstances. Frankl found that the single most important factor in cultivating the kind of “inner hold” that allowed men to survive was teaching them to hold in the mind’s grip some future goal.
When God created us he made us different from the animals in that he gave us the ability to choose. He enabled Adam and Eve to choose whether or not to obey Him, i.e. don’t eat from one particular tree. He gave no such ability or guidance to any animal. Since the creation, man’s choices have driven the condition of the world. We can choose whether or not to serve God, and it goes on from there.
Choice theory is the study of how decisions get made. The term was coined in a book of the same name by William Glasser, who argued that all choices are made to satisfy five basic needs: survival, love and belonging, power, freedom and fun. Glasser’s five drivers for choices are very similar to Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: survival (of his body), safety, love/belonging (need for), self-esteem and self-actualization.
Let’s go back to Victor Frankl. He believed in three fundamental human properties. One of them is: “One's primary focus is to enlighten others to their own internal resources and provide them tools to use their inner core.” In other words, it’s a focus on others and not on self. Frankl’s other two fundamental properties were that each person has a healthy core (psychologically speaking), and life offers purpose and meaning but does not promise fulfillment and happiness.
I find it interesting that Glasser and Maslow, writing from a strictly secular view point (God is not in the picture), focus on self. Frankl by birth was a Jew, who at least recognized the existence of God. Frankl’s experiences led him to believe that part of our purpose is to focus on the welfare of others.
Only when you bring God into the picture can you recognize a greater purpose in life than survival of self (e.g. “survival of the fittest”). Jesus came to show us that there is a better way than focusing on self. Jesus said, “For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it” (Matt 16:25). He also said, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23).
The Bible tells, “Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men. Being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross” (Matt 2:5-8).
Life is all about choices. What drives your decisions? Do you subscribe only to Glasser and Maslow or do you believe there is a greater meaning (purpose) in life (God)? Consider the following passages: “Wives, be subject to your own husbands, as to the Lord ... Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her” (Ephesians 5: 22-33).