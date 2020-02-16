“I think so many people live their whole life in fear and doubt and shame.” — Dolly Parton
“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. For the law of the Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death.” — Bible (Romans 8:1-2)
Gary Thomas, evangelical minister and Christian author, tells of a church pastor who asked seven male leaders in his church, “How many of you have a wife who loves you?” Every man raised his hand to signify yes. He then asked, “How many of you have a wife who likes you?” No hands were raised. Why did they distinguish between love and like?
Love is certainly an overused and frequently abused word in our world today. However, the general sense in a marriage is that we are to love one another no matter what, “till death do us part.” So what does that love look like, in marriage I mean? We may truly believe that our spouse loves us. We trust them. Our marriage isn’t in trouble.
But the longer we are married, the more our spouse gets to see what we are really like. A few of us may have egos that can withstand intense scrutiny and still feel OK, but many of us have things we don’t like about ourselves. We’re human, right? We mess up sometimes – and maybe many times. We wonder – can our spouse really like us?
The No. 1 dictionary definition of "like" (in the sense we’re using it) is “to feel attraction toward or take pleasure in.” Perhaps the seven men in the opening paragraph above were too focused on their own faults and weren’t sure their wife could “feel attraction toward or take pleasure in” them, since she was also aware of their faults.
We’ve discussed the problem of shame in this column in the recent past. We defined shame as “feeling bad about who you are.” Guilt, on the other hand, we defined as “feeling bad about what you did.” If we hurt our spouse or in some other way make a mistake, we can ask forgiveness from our spouse (or whomever) and hopefully put it behind; that mistake doesn’t define us.
But let’s look at our seven men again. Perhaps they were feeling shame because they were allowing bad behavior, whatever it might be, to define their character. They couldn’t just ask for forgiveness and then move on; they don’t know how to change who they are. How could their wife like them, since she knows how defective they are?
Although we are picking on the men, I think this issue applies to men and women, especially in marriage. We let our faults and mistakes define who we are.
Michael and Amy Smalley, in their book “Why Good Marriages Go Bad,” identify what they call “the top-20 relational fears.” Here are just a few of them: being rejected, feeling defective, feeling inferior, feeling worthless, feeling like a failure, feeling unimportant, being unwanted, being disliked, feeling unhappy. For most of these, it’s not a matter of confessing guilt and moving on. It reflects on who we are and leads to shame. We don’t know how to deal with it.
Tina Konkin, in her book “The Other Woman,” recommends a three-step process (she calls the R3 Factor) to deal with shame and to put "like" back into your vocabulary.
• Reveal: Acknowledge that shame is real and is playing a part in your life. Identify where the shame comes from – be specific about events and people. Healing begins when you reveal your shame.
• Rewrite: See yourself through the lens of those people or events that have caused the feelings of shame. Have compassion on others and especially on yourself. Recognize we all make mistakes. Learn to forgive yourself and others.
• Renew: Adam and Eve fell into sin through disobedience, but their real mistake was in hiding from God because of their shame. Recognize God does love us unconditionally and we have forgiveness through Jesus. Accept that forgiveness and rejoice!