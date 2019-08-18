Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.