“Discipline your child today so a prison guard won’t have to do it later.” — Gecko and Fly quotes
“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” — Bible (Proverbs 22:6)
Rick and Rose had two children and Rick was a very strict disciplinarian. Behavior boundaries were established and enforced. Punishment was administered freely. Rose agreed with the need for discipline but she tended to be a little more moderate in her approach. So they looked together for some expert advice on methods for discipling children.
Rick and Rose ran across a book by Chip Engram entitled “Effective Parenting in a Defective World.” Chip outlines five distinct characteristics of God’s kind of discipline found in Hebrews 12:4-11. By the way, this approach is pretty good for controlling behavior at all ages. Maybe adults should try it. The following is a summary of Chip’s comments:
1. The necessity of discipline: To deter destruction
One of the first lessons we all need to learn is that for every action there is a reaction, i.e. a consequence. Consequences may be everything from spilled milk to a wrecked car to a destroyed life. Much of the negative behavior we see in the world today, whether from children or adults, is because the perpetrators have not had to face consequences. Negative behavior by definition leads to destruction of some kind.
2. The means of discipline: Actions and words
With very young children, actions will speak louder than words, since they may not be ready for a rational understanding. If a small child reaches for something hot or sharp or otherwise dangerous, you take action first and then explain as best you can later. As they get older words come into play first. Correct and incorrect behaviors may need to be explained/clarified. Vicarious learning is often less painful learning than experiential learning.
Actions take various forms. As noted above, with very young children we act to prevent injury. As they get older some kind of physical restraint may be necessary. This may include putting a child in a corner for a while, taking toys away from them, restricting their time outside the home, etc. Actual physical punishment should be administered very cautiously and judiciously as appropriate for the age of the child.
3. The motive in discipline: To express love
Quoting Chip, “When juvenile delinquents, as part of a research study, were asked how they knew their parents’ feelings toward them, almost all of them said that lack of discipline in their home was a sign that their parents didn’t love them. We often think that we’re expressing love when we repeatedly say, ‘I’ll give you another chance.’ What we’re really doing, though, is neglecting to set boundaries that let our children know they’re in a safety zone where they can feel secure.
“A mature parent can withstand the anger of their child and say, ‘That’s okay, you don’t need to love me right now. You’ll love me for it in a few years.’ It hurts temporarily, but to compromise your child’s welfare from fear of losing his love will hurt a lot worse later on.”
4. The goal of discipline: To teach obedience
Proper discipline teaches children to do the right thing for the right reason. Ultimately we want our children to obey us because they love us and want to obey and because they know it’s right in their hearts. Discipline should go from external to internal; it’s self-discipline rather than imposed discipline. Remove regulations and behavior remains.
5. The result of discipline: Short-term pain and long-term gain
Whether it’s learning to drive safely or making good life choices, the short-term pain of learning is worth the long-term gain of a successful life. Many a young person has gone from disagreeing with his parent’s every decision at age 15 to wondering how his parents became so smart at age 25. The pain of temporary anger when the child is disciplined is much less than the pain from a life gone bad.