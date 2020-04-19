“It’s not stress that kills us, it is our reaction to it.” — Hans Selye
“Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! — Bible (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10)
Suzanne Gosselin writes articles for Focus on the Family. Her husband, Kevin, was told to work remotely at home. Suzanne also works out of the home. Here are her brief comments on coping with the coronavirus impact on her family:
“I’ve heard it said many times that your spouse is not your enemy. Not only is this true, but Scripture is clear that your spouse is an asset! (See above quote from the Bible) … When Kevin and I sat down and had a calm conversation about what each of us was feeling, we were able to decide next steps as a team. I was concerned about the new schedule of full-time care of our young children while balancing my freelance work. He was anxious about overseeing teams and accomplishing goals from the home environment – something he had never done before. As we talked about it, we were able to brainstorm action steps that could help us both.”
The website www.fatherly.com provides some suggestions on coping with the significant stress the coronavirus is putting on couples:
• Understand that everyone needs time to realign. Louis Laves-Webb, an Austin-based psychotherapist, says. “The skill set that survival demands is different than what is required to thrive and can include: flexibility, presence of mind, a sense of urgency, and functionality over process.” His advice: “Be courageous and understand that this can be a necessary realignment during this unique time.”
• Let structure guide you. Establish new schedules together, since the old ones are probably not relevant. Who gets the groceries, when are the meals, how do we handle all the conference calls, how to we help the kids survive and thrive?
• Set boundaries. Designate work spaces for one another. Decide when to give attention to your work and when it’s time for family. Doing your work from home can consume all your time; don’t let that happen. But also recognize that many of us need time alone. Take time to go outside, go to another room or shut your door for a period of time in order to reset and mentally recalibrate.
• Set expectations about how to fight. Since uncertainty is everywhere and tensions are high, set some ground rules ahead of time for relieving the pressures. Be as specific as possible when criticizing behavior (and not the person), don’t get defensive (trust one another) and don’t bring up huge issues in the moment. (Instead, plan specific times for serious talks.)
• Give one another the benefit of the doubt. Remember, you’re both dealing with increased stress and unpredictability, so it’s likely that your partner isn’t actually trying to annoy you or act selfishly – they’re probably genuinely overwhelmed and not thinking as clearly as usual. You’re on the same team – especially when you’re both stuck at home, so pause to consider your partner’s point of view before jumping to negative conclusions.
• Set aside time to vent to one another. Given that this is a stressful time, set aside a specific time at the end of day to talk about what’s happening. Listen to each other with empathy and without judgement.
• Get creative with date nights. Schedule special times together. Be creative. Go for a walk or have a picnic in some accessible park (where possible). Watch a movie together.
• Practice gratitude. We have many things to be thankful, starting with our family. Focus on the good and tell others you appreciate them.
• Make time for other people. Make time for others outside your immediate family. Use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, etc., whatever it takes. Schedule it and do it. We all need some social interactions.
• Remind yourselves that these are crazy times. Pray and believe that “this too shall pass.” Pray for our leaders and our medical professionals.