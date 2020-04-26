“The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress.” — Charles Kettering
“When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, he asked him, ‘Do you want to get well?’” — Bible (John 5:6)
George and Jayne needed help with their approaching marriage. The main concern in fact was getting married at all. They had been living together for some time and believed getting married was the right thing to do. But Jayne was getting payments for children she had by a previous relationship and she thought getting married would cause her to lose those payments. And George had been single and frequently jumping from relationship to relationship. He didn’t want to lose that “freedom.” Ultimately they decided against marriage; they believed the change was not worth it.
The Bible passage quoted above is extremely thought provoking. The question Jesus was really asking the cripple was “Do you want to change?” The cripple had been in this condition for many years; apparently others had been taking care of him. If he was healed, he would have to start caring for himself. The cripple’s response to Jesus’ question was typical of what most of us would say: “I have no one to help me…” Jesus’ answer was very direct: “Get up … and walk.” And he did.
So many of us in our marriage relationships find “change” to be very difficult. First of all we must recognize that we can’t change others; we can only affect change in ourselves. Many marriages suffer and often fail because we think it’s up to us to change the other person.
It’s also very different to change ourselves. Most experts in the human psyche business believe we can’t change ourselves internally. We can alter our external behaviors but the tendency is always to revert back to our original self.
Before marriage the prospective husband and wife put their best foot (and everything else) forward. However, their “best foot” may not be their normal behavior. After the marriage ceremony is over, normal behavior returns. And with few exceptions the normal behavior favors “self,” not “other.” So how do we improve our behavior towards our spouse?
Popular pastor Greg Laurie says, “But can we really reinvent ourselves? Can we really change? Here is the answer: No. You cannot change who you are on the inside. You can change your appearance. You can change your location. You can change your relationships. But you can't change yourself any more than a drowning person can save himself.” He then goes on to say “There is only one person who can change the human heart, and that is God. God can change your life. It is possible.”
So the first step to change is to ask God’s help to give you the desire and then enable you to make the necessary changes. There also some steps we can take to help us along the process.
1. Try to see yourself objectively, as your spouse sees you. Don’t be overly critical; just try to be honest. We all have room for improvement. Consider some of the habits we have developed. Do they help or hurt the relationship?
2. Be honest with your spouse. You want to improve your relationship. Are there things you could do to make your marriage better?
3. Identify habits or other reasons why you behave the way you do. Perhaps pain from previous relationships is affecting how you relate to your spouse. You may have developed self-protective behaviors that shut you off from your spouse.
4. Ask your spouse to assist you in changing behaviors – the ones you’ve identified with your spouse’s help, not the ones she/he may have in mind. (However, see No. 2 above.)
5. Make this a lifestyle. As noted above none of us are perfect, so the opportunities to improve are endless this side of eternity
6. Constantly look in the mirror. Evaluate your progress together. Hopefully both husband and will continue this process together.
7. You have to take risks. Change is not easy, but it’s worth it.