“This is all the inheritance I give to my dear family. The religion of Christ will give them one which will make them rich indeed.” ….“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ. For that reason alone, people of other faiths have been afforded freedom of worship here.” — Patrick Henry
“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” — Bible
July 4 is the day we celebrate the birth of American independence. It’s a time for fireworks, family reunions, fairs and fun. In the midst of the celebration it’s worthwhile to remember the cost to our forefathers, those who sacrificed that we can enjoy the day in freedom.
Nearly all of our Founding Fathers were family men and men of faith who held firmly to their convictions. The Encyclopedia Britannica has this to say about those convictions: “…the United States was not founded on a common ethnicity, language, or religion that could be taken for granted as the primal source of national identity. Instead, it was founded on a set of beliefs and convictions, what Thomas Jefferson described as self-evident truths, that were proclaimed in 1776 and then embedded in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution. To become an American citizen is not a matter of bloodlines or genealogy but rather a matter of endorsing and embracing the values established at the founding, which accords the men who invented these values a special significance.”
The First Amendment to the Bill of Rights, Freedom of Religion, Speech and the Press, reads as follows:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Preceding the Constitution and the Bill of Rights was the Declaration of Independence, which opens with these familiar words: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Historians suggest 10 of our Founding Fathers should reside in the “gallery of greats”: John Adams, Samuel Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Marshall, George Mason and George Washington.
Four of these men were signers of the Declaration of Independence. There were a total of 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence who mutually pledged “to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
Patrick Henry, whom I have quoted above, left public service in 1790, preferring to be with his second wife, Dorothea, and their many children, rather than navigating the world of politics. (His first wife had died in 1775, after a battle with mental illness.) Henry was the father of 17 children between his two marriages.
We are all familiar with Henry’s most famous statement: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
John Adams, another of the Founding Fathers and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, was also a devoted family man. During his extended absences from his family during his years of service to his country, he exchanged more than 1,100 letters with his wife Abigail (they have been published and make fascinating reading).
Historians differ on the fate of many of our Founding Fathers, but there is no question that the families of all of them sacrificed much that we might gather together today to celebrate with our families.