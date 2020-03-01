“Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” — Stephen R. Covey
“My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry…” — Bible
Joe and Jane were good at arguing with each other. They practiced it every day. Their marriage was still intact but there was definitely an underlying tension. They never seemed to resolve the issue at hand; it just manifested itself in some other way the next time.It was the strangest thing; they were pretty much in agreement on the major issues of life and marriage, but they kept arguing anyhow.
So Joe decided to try a different approach the next time an argument came up. He had heard of an approach to resolving differences called “mirroring,” or as someone else explained it, “repeat-back,” a method of communication that requires the receiver to repeat the message back to the sender to validate that the appropriate message was received.
Although Joe thought he had been listening to his wife, he realized in retrospect that he always felt like his wife didn’t understand him. Maybe she felt the same about him. So he tried “repeating-back.” It made a tremendous difference and resolved or at least put at rest many of their arguments. They now felt like they were being heard.
There are a variety of techniques to consider when practicing mirroring. I’ve given a summary of them below and seriously recommend that you try them the next time you have an argument with your spouse or even with your children (at least your older children).
But consider first this important qualifier from Martha Lauber, a clinical psychologist. “The whole point of mirroring is to listen to the other person, not to get your agenda across. If you want to get your agenda across, don’t even do it.” In other words, you have to be sincere in your desire to understand the other person’s position.
Steps to mirroring successfully:
1. Build your connection first. Face the other person directly and establish good eyecontact. Don’t overdo; just make it clear that you are really focusing on them. Give them good non-verbal signals: Nod and otherwise indicate agreement – at least that you understand what they are saying. Work at and then believe that for the moment the person you’re facing is the most important person in your life.
2. Pace, volume and timing. Focus not just on what they are saying but how they are saying it. Let your response reflect their speech. If they are truly upset, express sincere sympathy. If they are calm, cool and collected, attempt to be the same yourself. But don’t be artificial. Insincerity is easily recognized. If you’re in the middle of a big fight, don’t mirror right away. Let emotions cool first.
3. Identify their punctuator. As you’ve been watching them, what is the particular “punctuator” that the other person uses to make a point, hand gestures, etc.? Use similar actions to demonstrate your attention. But, again, make it real. The goal is to make them feel heard.
4. Admit to your own responsibility. Recognize that the other person isn’t the whole problem; you are part of the issue. Accept the fact that what the other person is saying very likely has a lot of truth to it, and accept your role in identifying the solution.
“Mirroring works because when a normal person is listening to someone else, they’re already planning their rebuttal. But if you have to repeat what the other person says, your brain can’t do two things at once. That’s the secret of mirroring – it cuts out the planning of your rebuttal so that you can finally hear your spouse.” (Martha Lauber)
Finally, keep this scriptural admonition in mind, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others” (Phil 2: 3,4).