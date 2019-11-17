“Every normal person, in fact, is only normal on the average. His ego approximates to that of the psychotic in some part or other and to a greater or lesser extent.” — Sigmund Freud
“Therefore, ‘Come out from them and be separate,’ says the Lord.” — Bible
Dorsey was a fun-loving and playful dog. She ran with an awkward gait, however, and so her owners took her to the vet. After thoroughly examining her, the vet said the dog was born with defective ball-and-socket leg joints. The socket was flat instead of round. The vet speculated the dog must be in constant pain whenever she moved, but to the dog the pain was normal.
As I get older, I have to readjust my expectations for my physical abilities. I can still do (at least most of) what I used to do; it just takes longer to do it and longer to recover. My “normal” capabilities get adjusted periodically.
We all like to think we are “normal.” If someone told us we were abnormal, we would be offended. But what is normal? A little research indicates a variety of definitions for “normal.” One psychiatrist who has been in clinical practice for over 40 years says “I have not found anyone who is normal.”
In marriage and the family today, there are many ideas on what’s “normal.” Here’s an interesting statistic on cohabitation before marriage. According to the National Center for Family and Marriage Research, between 1965 and 1974, only 11% of women lived with their partner before their first marriage. Between 2010 and 2013, that number rose to 69% of women. So it appears that cohabitation before marriage is the new normal.
But is it a good normal? Depending on where you look there is research that says living together increases the likelihood of an unhappy marriage and ultimately divorce. Other research indicates cohabitation before marriage has no impact on the marriage. The validity of the research is questionable. But it illustrates the variety of opinions on what is “normal.”
If we look to people either individually or as a society to define normal, we will get numerous and often divergent definitions. One definition said that normal behavior is that which is common to 95% of society. In the classic book “Robinson Crusoe,” Robinson encounters cannibals and then agonizes for a while over whether or not cannibalism was wrong for them, since they all did it; it was “normal.”
So what source should we use for defining “normal” in marriage and the family? We can choose to believe that normal is defined by a majority (or some other number) of those taking a position on an issue. Or we can choose to accept some particular authority. I suggest that we be careful about the basis for our choice, whatever it may be, because there will be consequences, as there are for any decision we make.
The Bible is an excellent source to guide all our decisions. It isn’t a textbook or a rule book; it simply gives us a glimpse of the character and expectations of the ultimate authority over the universe. We can choose to be in line with the Bible or not; the appropriate consequences will follow. Consider these words from the Bible:
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:28).
“Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24).
“For God wants you to be holy and pure and to keep clear of all sexual sin so that each of you will marry in holiness and honor” (1 Thessalonians 4:4).
“Therefore, anyone who rejects this instruction does not reject a human being but God, the very God who gives you his Holy Spirit” (1 Thessalonians 4:8).
My suggestion for normal: “Be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.”