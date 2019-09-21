“People without a father are kind of adrift and feel alone and abandoned.” — Judith Orloff, psychiatrist
“But you, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand. The victims commit themselves to you; you are the helper of the fatherless.” — Bible
We have a crisis today, one that threatens the existence of the family as we know it, and potentially of our society in general. The father is frequently missing from the lives of our children and youth. Consider the following statistics.
• 63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes
• 90% of all homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes
• 85% of all children who show behavior disorders come from fatherless homes
• 80% of rapists with anger problems come from fatherless homes
• 71% of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes
• 75% of all adolescent patients in chemical abuse centers come from fatherless homes
• 70% of youths in state-operated institutions come from fatherless homes
• 85% of all youths in prison come from fatherless homes
These statistics come from a variety of sources and have been substantiated by enough different organizations to give them high credibility.
Dr. Scott Larson, in his book “At Risk – Bringing Hope to Hurting Teenagers,” describes five general types of fathers he has encountered in his ministry to young people.
Abusive fathers. Dr. Larson asked young people in a detention center about their family life growing up. Out of twelve in the group, five said their father or stepfather had tried to seriously hurt them. Often the abuse is not physical but verbal, and this abuse is just as deadly and has long-lasting effects.
Absent fathers. It is estimated that a third of the children in the U.S. are growing up without a father present in their lives. The mother or grandparents are raising the children. In addition this category includes fathers who may be seen in the house from time to time, but have no significant relationships with their children. The son of a man who was a popular Christian missionary was asked about his (the son’s) view of God. He responded, “I guess I tend to think of God as being somewhere over in Australia taking care of more important things.”
Passive fathers. Many fathers have abdicated their role as father; the child-rearing is left to the mother. This seems to be the picture of the father portrayed in much of our entertainment today. TV fathers are often simply one of the children in behavior and responsibility. The feminist movement, while opening up many new opportunities for women, has resulted in diminishing the significance of the father in the family. Although fathers may want more involvement in their children’s lives, it is often not encouraged by society.
Performance-based fathers. We live in a performance-based world that rewards what we do and not who we are. In general, men are more interested in accomplishing something and getting the respect that follows. Women tend to be the connectors, getting fulfillment out of the time they spend with their children. Men have a tendency to continue to push for more performance, e.g. better grades, high-achieving athletes, awards, rather than encouraging the young people where they are.
Loving fathers. God demonstrates His love through the fatherly love shown in the parable of “The Prodigal Son” in the Bible. The son left home, squandered his money, and then returned home as a last hope. Instead of lecturing him the father welcomed him back into his arms.
Loving fathers demonstrate the authority over the family that God has given them by serving their family. First responsibility is always to the mother; the father loves her and treats her in a very caring way. The children learn how a boy is supposed to treat a girl. The father then teaches the children about respect and discipline.
“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” – Billy Graham