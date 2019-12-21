“We look forward to the time when the Power of Love will replace the Love of Power. Then will our world know the blessings of peace.” — William E. Gladstone
“Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” — Luke 2:14
Peace. A word that is thrown around so glibly and yet is so elusive. At Christmas we sing songs reflecting the words from the Bible quoted above about “peace on earth and goodwill to men.” We long for the peace that is defined in the dictionary as “freedom from disturbance; tranquility.”
Jesus may have had something different in mind when he talked about peace. Jesus said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” He also said “Do you think I came to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but division.” What do you suppose he meant?
During the cold war in the mid to late 1900s between the western nations and the communist world, two phrases came into play: “better red than dead” and “better dead than red.” The first meant it was better to give into communism than die, i.e. peace was the ultimate goal. The second phrase expressed uncompromising opposition to communism, i.e. freedom was the ultimate goal.
Perhaps the difficulty so many of us have in achieving peace is determining what kind of peace we are looking for: external peace or internal peace. If our peace is based on the external world, we face serious challenges. The turmoil in the world is everything from dissension between world powers to arguments in our household.
If we focus only on external peace we will probably find ourselves seriously compromising our principles. On a trip in the early 1990s to the recently freed Czech Republic our bus driver said he preferred life under communist rule because he knew they would give him a place to live and some food to eat and that was all that mattered to him.
Many families today achieve external peace either by avoiding hot topics and erecting walls to protect themselves or giving in completely. Constantly giving into someone else may avoid arguments but result in a lot of internally stuffed resentment and anger.
External peace is hard to achieve and usually doesn’t satisfy anyone. We are all different and sooner or later those differences bring about disagreements. And we don’t handle disagreements very well. The best way to achieve external peace, and to resolve our differences, is to focus on internal peace. Consider these comments from Ron Hutchcraft Ministries.
“Sometimes there are unsettling battles in our own lives – that strained relationship, the broken relationship, the loneliness, the uncertainties about the future, or just the emptiness on the inside that makes us feel like an attractively wrapped present with not much inside. For some of us, not even Christmas can tame the battlefield in our own heart.
“Of course, peace is part of the promise of Christmas. The angels who announced Jesus’ birth said he would make possible ‘peace to those on whom His favor rests.’ It wasn't so much political peace they were talking about, it was personal peace, inner peace – the kind that has eluded some of us for a long time. It’s a peace that you may be ready for.
“The Bible tells us in Ephesians 2:13-14 that peace is actually a person. God says we were once without hope and without God in the world. ‘But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far away have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For He Himself is our peace.’ That peace results when we go to the God we are away from.
“All of our running of our own life and all the wrong things we've done have left us far from the God whose love we were made for. There's never really any inner peace until we let Jesus bring us home to Him.”
