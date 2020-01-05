Luke's Gospel records: "Zechariah was filled with the Holy Spirit and proclaimed the words we have come to identify as the Benedictus-"because in Latin the first words he uttered is benedictus, blessed. "Blessed be the Lord God of Israel." Nine months earlier, because of his lack of faith, he could not speak the benediction expected of him. But now, with a vibrant new faith, he delivers a proclamation that has become a permanent part of our Gospel witness: Old Zechariah, who lacked the faith even to believe an angel, nine months later becomes a prophet of the new age.
This conjures a wonderful scene for me. Here is an old man, a kind of New Testament Abraham, who has been chastened by a totally unexpected event and nine months forced silence. In that time, the boundaries of his sense of reality have been pushed back; the world, he discovers, is. not as he thought. God, even, is not as he thought. Something awesome has happened to this old man, and he has had nine months to ponder it.
Now, perhaps with his baby son in his arms, speech returns; and with speech, surely tears in his eyes. He is full of the Spirit which is holy, and Zechariah speaks of the ancient promise that will be fulfilled in the Messiah. Then, I can imagine, he looks down at that gracious gift of life which he is holding in his hands, and he says, "And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Most High, for you will go before the Lord to prepare his way."
What a glorious moment! An old man, far down the journey of his years, made vital and full of life by a renewed faith. A man with a faith so invigorated that what he had before must now not look like faith at all.
Why is Zechariah important for us today? Why is his spirit of renewed faith indispensable to Christmas? Because, simply because, my faith, too, like all of the important things in my life, needs renewing. Faith needs renewing. Faith may stand with hope and love as those things that remain, but faith needs renewing. It is not static, constant, unchanging. Faith needs renewing. Faith, hope, and love are all dynamic, living, changing realities. They ebb and flow.
Take love, for example. Perhaps we know more about love than about faith. Love is not fixed and inflexible – like your Social Security number. Love runs hot and cold – like your bath water. One moment love can so burn with intensity within you that it almost consumes you. At another moment, love can wane and become cold as the most aloof social kiss. How much simpler life would be, if love were always the same. And how much less interesting life would be! Love endures through times of renewal, or else if dies. And it should never be taken for granted.
There are many experiences that are valid and meaningful for others that have not been my experiences. However, I can and do remember times when I have been full of faith. I remember clearly the feelings of faith I experienced as a child at the time of my public profession of faith in Jesus Christ. I recall other times when my faith has taken me up to some mountaintop, to high and holy hours when God seemed very near and I caught some piece of a vision of God's purposes in the world.
Surely old Zechariah had experienced those times, too. As a child, awed by the beauty of the Temple and knowing what his future work would involve, Zechariah must have dreamed of the day when he himself would serve as a priest of God on behalf of his people. He must have felt through the years deep stirring of genuine, vibrant faith.
But faith does not automatically remain vibrant and dynamic. They who tell you that it does mislead you. Faith can become flat or stale. We become preoccupied with other things; we get distracted. Faith grows thin from neglect.
Usually, however, what happens to us it what happened to Zechariah. Faith just becomes routine. It just becomes a part of the scenery.
You know something about burn-out, do you not? It is a rather common malady in my profession. One becomes so busy doing the business of the church, responding to endless demands and running to meet a thousand expectations and keeping the institutional ship afloat, and filling everybody else's cup, that you end up empty yourself.
Of course, we are responsible for whatever faith is given. Like Paul, I am "to keep the faith." But old Zechariah will tell you: the renewal of faith is God's doing. "Blessed be His name."