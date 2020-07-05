Across America this week the flag is most visible as that symbol of our country and our patriotism. The flag was officially conceived by the Continental Congress almost a year after the Declaration of Independence. It was on June 4, 1777, that the Congress resolved that “the flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen white stars on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
However, the final number of stripes was not fixed at that time. Two more stripes were added in 1795 when Vermont and Kentucky were admitted to the Union.
And so it remained until 1818 when the number of states had increased to 20. It was then that the design was fixed to allow for a new star for each state in the Union and a return to the 13 stripes representing the 13 original colonies.
No flag or patriotic celebration in the world has had more attention given it by poet, minister, and politician. Controversies and conflicts have arisen over the use and misuse of the flag. Even the Supreme Court has been involved in decisions pertaining to its proper recognition.
On this Fourth of July weekend we look at Old Glory and at ourselves from the viewpoint of patriotism, but beyond that in terms of a country established as a “nation under God.”
The idea of waving a flag appears often in the Scriptures, where the flag was given a variety of names – standard, ensign, banner. “Every man of the children of Israel shall pitch by his standard, with the ensign of the father’s house.” (Numbers 2:22) “Declare among the nations, and publish, and set up a standard . ...” (Jeremiah 50:2)
May the day never come when we are ashamed to wave the standard, the banner, the ensign, the flag of our United States. We have much more of which to be proud than ashamed. We may complain about the rising crime rate and the growing disregard for law and order. We may be ashamed of the corruption in government and the moral decay in high places, but I am not willing to let any of this wash away my heritage.
Paul E. Sherer, writing back in 1944 in a magazine called “The Chaplain,” said, “The flag stands for the devotion and sacrifice of those who have gone before me, loving their freedom, refusing to abuse it, laboring for it with clean conscience, putting their lives into it. It stands for o justice. It stands for the equality of all human beings under God, whatever their color or creed. It stands for my voice and yours in the affairs of government, by human and my sacred duty.”
It is easy to complain about what’s wrong with America. It is easy to forget that to others, our country, with all her faults , is still the most desired land in the world. Let us think about what’s good about America and wave the flag proudly. In so doing we apply the Scripture: “Whatsoever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise , think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
Each of us can contribute to the strengthening of the nation, or to its further weakening. You can do it through the renewal of the spiritual strength and purity of one person – the only person you can change and for whom you are responsible – yourself. That is where the regeneration of America begins: with me, with you. Let it begin today.