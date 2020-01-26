It seems as if people (including me) always look for ways to avoid responsibility for what they make out of their lives. From time to time, I have been tempted to choose from a vast variety of cop-outs. Each one promised me freedom from responsibility for what was happening in my life. Because of my lack of spiritual maturity, I bought into one or more of these. I’m convinced that people need to take more responsibility for the messes they make of their lives.
Research findings in genetics over the past few years make it more necessary than ever for people of faith to own up to their own responsibility. It seems as if every month researchers discover a new gene that has a direct bearing on how people behave. Everything from congeniality, criminal impulses, and IQ, to sexual preference is attributed to our genes.
Genetic explanations are the rage today. Nature slowly becomes more important than nurture. As the neuroscientific view of life moves to the forefront of the academic world, if we are not careful, society will begin to worship at the feet of biogenetics, making us “slaves” to our genes. This does not present a good future scenario.
The implications of the genetic sciences on faith should cause concern for several reasons. First, experience teaches us that many people will respond to genetic engineering’s success in one of two ways. Either we will ignore it or we will approach it as an enemy of our faith and ignite another religious fight against science. We know all too painfully how neither response prepares us for the future.
Second, it may hasten the day of the “posthuman” or “cyborg.” At the very time when “high touch” and relationships are needed more than ever, genetic engineering threatens to greatly expand the divisions in the faith.
Third, it gives people a wonderful cop-out for their sins. Can’t you just hear the cry, “My genes made me do it.” This is my greatest fear for genetic research, because this response is likely to vitally affect us more than the first two concerns. We don’t need much of an excuse to avoid taking responsibility for our lives.
Over the next few years, the entire human genetic structure will be fully mapped out. We already know that our present drugs could fundamentally affect about 5,000 genes. Futurists already speculate about when parents-to-be can select the specific genes they prefer in their babies-to-be.
So I feel responsible for communicating one of the greatest lessons I have learned from Jesus: I am responsible for everything that I do. It is never acceptable to make excuses for my actions. Think with me for a moment of all of the excuses people have conjured up over the centuries.
The first excuse that comes to mind is “The devil made me do it.” Wow! Who am I to challenge cosmic forces? Naturally, I am prone to go with this one. However, one may say that experience has taught me not to believe in a devil – even though I deal with evil every day. Think that one through! Religion can be one of the easier routes to copping out.
Many people blame their life on kismet: “It’s all in the stars.” Again, who am I to tempt fate? This one is harder for me because in some sense we are victims of some form
of fate. Or are we? Is it possible that we even contribute to our fate? Consider the death of Princess Di. Was it fate or poor judgment?
One of the classic cop-outs I often hear is “I’m just a layperson.” This one makes my blood boil. Did Jesus die so that someone could say, “I’m just a layperson?” We all know better, but we still use the excuse. Allowing this cop-out to continue is one of the most immoral actions of our time. Laity are God’s gifts to the world. All of us are laity. If the truth be known, little room is left in this world for “laity” and “clergy.” Aren’t all people of faith called to some form of ministry? Isn’t it time we clergy give up our union and replace it with pursuit of the Gospel?
Over the last decade, clergy’s favorite cop-out had been “It’s the system’s fault. Restructure our church or denomination and all will be well.” Most established mainline denominations have bought into this one – hook, line, and sinker. But all the restructuring in the world will not overcome a lack of passion or commitment to God. All we do is rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. Who makes up the system? We do. We need to get our act together.
What about youth’s favorite response to their parents: “Everyone else is doing it.” I used that one a few times myself. Or what about many parents’ favorite excuse during the 1970s: “I’m OK; you’re OK.” Remember that best-seller? Age doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to copping out. All of us have played this game, haven’t we? Which one is your favorite cop-out?
The “powers and principalities” with which we wrestle may be our own genes, but Jesus offers us an alternative to making excuses when he tells us that we will do greater things than he did. Oh, I know he didn’t know about genetics, but that doesn’t matter. He knew the heart of God and that God doesn’t make junk. That is more important than genetics. Sin can alter genetics. Jesus knew that if we take him seriously, we can be more than just the highest species of animal life on this planet. He knew we’re destined for more than a cop-out existence.
For most of my life I failed to see the importance of the Fall and especially the concept of “total depravity.” Based on a lifetime of experience, I am beginning to see another picture. I still believe that humans are basically good to the core, but at the same time I am now convinced that we are also rotten to the core.
The only thing that separates the rottenness from the good is the grace of God. We need to emphasize this grace more. God can make a difference, in spite of our genes. God overcomes the power of our gene pool! Isn’t that the ultimate form of redemption?
What, then, is the response of healthy people of faith to genetic engineering? Genetic research will lead to resurgent interest in the concepts of holiness and discipleship. In an attempt to say “No” to our genes, people of faith will begin to see a new dimension of relevance for faith, offsetting the power of our genes. As a recovering alcoholic takes life one step at a time, people who yearn for a God-centered or ethical life will turn to the church as the nurturer of such a life.
This nurture will go far beyond what we call nurture today. It will not be a form of spiritual hand-holding or spiritual hangnail-fixing. It will be a nurture that helps people truly overcome their sin and triumph over their genes. Perhaps this is part of what’s happening today in the renewal of emphasis on lay mobilization and spiritual gifts. Churches are challenging the fatalistic attitude of our time instead of copping out once again. It’s about time.
Well, what’s it going to be? Are you going to join the crowd and cop out, or are you going to hear Jesus say that you “will do greater works than these?” How responsible are you to the claims and call of God?