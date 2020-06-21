There was a certain conscientious wife who tried very hard to please her ultra-critical husband but failed regularly. He always seemed the most cantankerous at breakfast. If the eggs were scrambled, he wanted them poached; if they were poached, he wanted them scrambled.
One morning, with what she thought was a stroke of genius, the wife poached one egg and scrambled the other and placed the plate before him. Anxiously she awaited what surely this time would be his unqualified approval. He peered down at the plate and snorted: “Can’t you do anything right, woman? You’ve scrambled the wrong egg!”
Living together as human beings is not a simple matter. Once we come together, we are immediately subject to the ambiguities, deficiencies, and contradictions compounded in every person. And so it is with the church. When critics chide the church for her internal conflicts and her attention to trivia, they are right. The flaws and wormholes, the failures and pretensions are real and quite obvious.
They always have been, ever since that day when Christ chose twelve unlikely candidates as disciples and later, in his resurrected glory, commissioned those disciples and the other followers to be his agents of love in the world. Whereas the New Testament writers generously called those early Christians “saints,” they were well aware such saints were without halos.
The church is still comprised of very human mortals who are inconsistent, who make exaggerated claims and play their little games. But paradox of paradoxes, Christ summons us with those limitations – and more – to be agents of his resurrection power and hope.
We are called to be saints, who in our humanness are always saints without halos. Christ asks us to be his Easter people, to do for others what we ourselves need. He summons us to be for others what we have not yet become and to give to others what we have not yet completely received ourselves.
We are asked to be what we are not. We who follow Christ are called to offer to others what is still unrealized in us. Lessons of love and life are to be taught by us who are still learning things. Self-understanding in others is to be encouraged by us who do not yet understand ourselves.
We are to witness, nurture, and encourage others in their spiritual pilgrimage while still struggling with our own. We who are sick are asked to heal others. We who are fractious and cause conflict are called by Christ to be peacemakers. We who have dark corners in our soul still unredeemed are sent out to baptize.
We who need the word ourselves are commissioned to proclaim and to teach. We who are possessed by irrational urges and base motives are sent out to cast out demons. We are called by Jesus to do what we need, to offer what we ourselves need.
The miracle is that we make a difference. Despite our duplicity and even perversity, God does use us as His agents of grace and reconciliation. He takes our awkward gestures, our vacillations, our meager faith and selfish ways, and through us God reaches others.
God does not wait until we are saints with halos. He does not wait until we are perfected or sanctified to work through us. He want us now and takes us as we are. His resurrection power in Jesus works in us, and in ways beyond our knowing, events happen and lives are changed. Simply because we are here, His creative power moves through us to touch, to save, and to move other persons. In spite of us – and yet because of us – kingdom hope is given to someone else.
That is the story of the church across twenty centuries: unlike the candidates and unwilling disciples who, by God’s grace, become Christ’s body, in whom and through whom God touches other lives and redeems fragments of this dark interval.
What we do not have within ourselves to do, we find ourselves doing – and we cannot explain why or how. What we have studiously avoided doing because we felt inadequate is suddenly our to carry out. And what we though could never happen, does!
So it has been for me as I have followed Christ and the needs of human lives, or when I step into the pulpit, or when I walk through a no man’s land with a couple who love each other but who are estranged from each other; or when I sit beside someone who is dying and with those who are keeping the vigil.
What a contradiction! To know my unresolved searchings and my sin, to know how far I fall short of being Christlike, and then to experience God using me to magnify His purpose and His grace. It is more than I can take in. He calls us to do what needs doing for us, to be in His name for others what we lack in ourselves. He asks us “hungry beggars” to tell others where the living bread is.
On this side of Easter, the Risen Lord charged Simon Peter: “Do you love? ... Feed my sheep.” His summons is the same for his Easter people today. And that is where we come in. He is still on the premises of our world and would go with us where he calls us to go.