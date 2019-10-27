Years ago there was a business located in Southern California called “Heaven’s Union,” that provided the unique – if unproven – service of delivering messages to deceased loved ones in heaven via terminally ill patients. A message of 50 words or less cost the sender $40, up to 100 words, $60. Delivery was guaranteed. The terminally ill messengers were paid $10 per message and were briefed just prior to their own death.
Business has been brisk despite the owner being vague about just how the messages are delivered. As yet, no receiver in the heavenly realm has sent back proof of delivery. For those who want extra assurance that their message will arrive, the owner has “priority service” – for $125 your message will be carried by three couriers.
It might just be the next best thing to being there. Think of it: sending to those who have gone beyond, via those who are about to go, the words we wanted to say but which remained unspoken, misunderstandings we would like to clear up, expressions of love and longing we want to express.
Frankly, I would pay double and more if I could get a message back from heaven, a message that, say, described the landscape and contained some specific details about what life after death looks like in that “undiscovered country from whose bourne no traveler returns, A as Shakespeare put it. Since we emerged as thinking beings, we have mused and wondered about what it means to die, about the possibility and shape of life beyond death. From primitive cultures to the most civilized, there is an unstillable yearning to know.
Jesus does not discuss details about life after death, but offers assurance of it. In fact, that is the defining response we find throughout the New Testament toward the subject. Which means that there is much we do not know about the little that we do know. However we approach the gospel record, the teachings of Jesus and the writings of Paul, there is an economy of detail about this matter of life after death.
The apostle Paul was honest, “We know only in part …we see baffling reflections of a dark riddle.” There is much we do not know about the little that we do know.
But the little that we do know is enough and can be trusted. Jesus told the Sadducees that those who attain to the resurrection are like angels and children of God. In John’s Gospel, he spoke those cherished words: “In my Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself that where I am you may be also.”
Note the imagery and metaphor Jesus used: “Father, house, dwelling places, I will take you to myself that where I am you may be also.” Always the matter of love relationships which, as we discover in this earth journey, are to be and must be trusted. If we by faith accept the testimony of and revelation in Christ, we can hold that life after death, whatever it is, is worth having. That is the little we do know – and it is enough!
That’s why we can throw away the blueprints of heaven and the guidebooks to hell created and distributed by quasi-religious groups, by mediums and spiritualists. Their graphics and narratives may be interesting but they are irrelevant. Moreover, they assault the beauty of the mystery for us and ruin the wonder of it with their schematics and their babbling. Not knowing all there is to know is a profound form of knowing for us.
The little that we do know is enough: the love that defines our life here and gives it meaning is extended into God’s greater love which will receive us when we die with judgment, acceptance, forgiveness, and enlargement. That is enough! Without further detail we can savor the ecstasy of praising God Whose riches and wisdom and knowledge are deep, Whose judgments are unsearchable, Whose ways are inscrutable, and Whose grace in Jesus Christ beggars our thought.
Dr. Diane Komp, Professor of Pediatrics at Yale University School of Medicine, wrote an article for Theology Today, the journal published by Princeton Theological Seminary. It was titled, “A Mystery Story: Children, Cancer, and Covenant,” and narrated the author’s journey of being reborn in the Christian faith through the help of young cancer patients. Included in the article are several poignant anecdotes about how certain young patients coped with illness and death. I share one in closing:
Tom was 19 years old when his cancer recurred, but he refused to accept the relapse as a death sentence. He declined further chemotherapy because there was no promise of cure even if he endured the side effects, but he still believed that he would be healed, that he would be an “exceptional cancer patient.”
While he was in the Yale-New Haven Hospital, the tumor in his cervical spinal cord advanced to the point that he became a quadriplegic. He still would not believe that he was going to die from the disease.
He was discharged to his home on his 20th birthday in this condition. When I visited him at home, he was able to move only his head and neck and required constant nursing care. When we were alone he told me of a vision that came to him at home while he was meditating.
He said he was in a beautiful garden and saw a man seated on a bench. The man …walked with him in the garden and talked to him. The man touched him and Tom reported that he could move his body for the first time in months. He did not want to leave the garden or the man’s presence, but the man went ahead of him and told Tom that he could not come with him yet.
I asked Tom if he knew who the man was. Tom said, “I know it was Jesus.” Thinking of the images Tom had described, I thought for sure he must be recreating the gospel hymn, “In the Garden.”
Tom was confused by my question because he had never heard of that hymn. So I sang it for him:
I come to the garden alone while the dew is still on the roses,
And the voice I hear falling on my ear, the Son of God discloses.
And He walks with me, and He talks with me,
And He tells me I am His own;
And the joy we share as we tarry there,
None other has ever known.
I’d stay in the garden with Him through the night around me be falling,
But he bids me go, thru the voice of woe His voice to me is calling.
As I sang the hymn, a light of recognition and certainty filled Tom’s eyes and radiated on his face. Two days later Tom told his parents that he would not live through the night and he died peacefully in his sleep.
There is much we do not know about the little we do know concerning life after death. But the little that we do know is enough – more than enough! God is love, and whatever waits for us beyond our dying it will be alright, for in Christ God comes to us in love, tells us we are His own, and receives us unto eternal life – now and always.